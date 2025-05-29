DORO PESCH To Release LEMMY Tribute Album

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, German metal queen Doro Pesch spoke about a special album she is planning to release to commemorate what would have been late MOTÖRHEAD frontman Ian Fraser "Lemmy" Kilmister's 80th birthday and the tenth anniversary of his passing. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanna do something for Lemmy, because, yeah, it would be his anniversary and it's called 'Rock To Death', and that will come out in September. And I wanna put on all our duets. We did a couple of duets like 'It Still Hurts' together and 'Love Me Forever', a MOTÖRHEAD classic, 'Alone Again'. And then I did some MOTÖRHEAD covers, like 'Ace Of Spades', of course, and 'Rock 'N' Roll'. So I'm just in the middle of putting that together in memory of Lemmy Kilmister."

Asked if there are any recordings she made with Lemmy that have never been released, Doro said: "Actually, all these versions, they are pretty much different versions than you could find on the records."

She continued: "That was so funny — I went to the studio and I was checking out all kinds of bags, and when I'm doing a production, I always have big bags with CDs and stuff, and back in the day cassettes. And it was so funny, underneath my bag, there was a bag and I didn't even think of it. I didn't open it for a long time. And that day before I went to the studio, I opened that bag and there were all these CDs and all our mixes, like the two duets I did with Lemmy in L.A. Actually, Bob Kulick, he was recording everything. It was his studio. And I found all these unreleased tracks. So this record will have a lot of unreleased mixes and tracks and stuff you already know, but it's different versions — alternate takes, alternate mixes. Because when we did our first duets, 'Love Me Forever' and 'Alone Again', man, I think we had 10 mixes and we couldn't decide which one was the best. And then Lemmy and me, we were always a team, and the engineer, he said, 'No, you've gotta have this one.' And we said, 'No, we wanna have the demo.' And then we worked out from the demo again. And it was a lot of fun. So you will hear some different mixes."

Doro added: "And I wanna tell you guys. We are just working on it. I wanna put out a vinyl, like picture-disc vinyl, and maybe CD, but definitely picture-disc vinyl. And then a liquid-filled vinyl with — you know Lemmy's favorite drink was whiskey and Cola, so it will be probably Jack Daniel's and Cola in a liquid-filled vinyl. And I wanna do that. So we are just checking it out how we can do it. But I think there's a way. We found a company. And so that's something really special. And you can actually put a little hole in it and then check it out. It's definitely Jack Daniel's and Cola. So that's for people who are really wanna know what's in there."

Back in March 2022, Doro's official YouTube channel uploaded a video of the German metal queen discussing — in German — the fact that she was one of several people who received a bullet from Lemmy as a personal gift. In a message accompanying the YouTube release of the video, Doro wrote: "Receiving a bullet with Lemmy's ashes inside was one of the most intense moments of my life, indescribable heartbreaking and touching. I loved him so much. We toured together and recorded together (you can hear a bit of our song 'It Still Hurts' in this video),and most of all: We were best of friends. I will miss him forever..."

In May 2021, Doro spoke about the Lemmy bullet in an interview with Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron". She said: "Two weeks ago, I got a little box from America. It came to my mom's house. At the moment, I'm in Germany. I go back to the States in two weeks. But I was in Germany. And then my mom said, 'Hey, do you expect something?' And I said, 'No.' And then she said, 'Shall I open it up?' And I said, 'Yeah, open it up.' And she said, 'There's a letter in it. And there's a little box in it. It's jewelry or something.' And I said, 'Okay. I'll wait. I'll get it.' And it was the bullet of Lemmy with Lemmy's ashes in there. And I tell you, I almost dropped dead. It was, like, 'Wow.' And then I heard that somebody said Lemmy wrote a list and he wanted his closest friends or family to have his ashes. And I've got this bullet right here. I had no words for it. It's pretty moving and touching. But in the letter, it said, 'He liked you a lot' or 'he loved you a lot,' and I thought, 'Oh, man. That feels so good.' That makes you feel like… Now I'm motivated for the next hundred years to do good and to rock the fans. That gave me so much love and so much energy."

In 2016 Pesch released a video to celebrate Lemmy's life and legacy. The clip for the song "It Still Hurts" — which she recorded with Lemmy in 2012 — featured footage and many pictures taken over several decades of the two metal legends working together and sharing the spirit of heavy music.

Doro stated about the video: "It's been exactly one year since the world of rock lost on of its greatest characters — and one of my best friends — Lemmy Kilmister. One year and we miss him so much. Therefore it was our great wish to release this video with a compilation of our greatest moments that we had together. Here it is. In memory of Lemmy, one of the greatest rock'n'roll heroes! It still hurts! R.I.P., my dear friend — we love you."

Earlier in 2016, Doro spoke to the Charlotte Observer about her friendship with the late MOTÖRHEAD frontman. She said: "Lemmy was an angel to me. He saved my life because he worked with me [at] the time my dad died in 2000. I was devastated and heartbroken and one day later the phone rang and it was it Lemmy. I didn't even want to answer. I wrote him a letter months before, to management saying [that] we are labelmates now and I was wondering if we could do a song together. I'd forgotten about it."

Doro wasn't sure if she could continue making music, but Kilmister insisted she come to Los Angeles to record a duet. She spent three weeks recording two duets with him and KISS's Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer.

"Between Lemmy and [Ronnie James] Dio, I lost the most important people in my life in music, the closest friends," she said. "Life is not forever."

Doro's bullet is not the only one whose existence has been publicly revealed. In 2021, former "Headbangers Ball" host Riki Rachtman said that he was also mailed a bullet, calling it "the greatest gift I've ever received in my life." He added that he was "getting it made into a necklace so I can keep it on me everywhere I go." In 2020, tennis player Pat Cash shared a photo of another Lemmy bullet, saying it had been gifted to UGLY KID JOE singer Whitfield Crane. In November 2021, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford confirmed that he also received a Lemmy bullet.

Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

Photo supplied by Nuclear Blast Records