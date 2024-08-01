DOROTHY 'Got Saved' In Rehab And 'Surrendered To God': 'I Had A Radical Encounter With The Holy Spirit There'

Hungarian-born singer Dorothy Martin's life changed forever when she was forced to face death on her tour bus around five years ago. After her guitar technician had taken an overdose, and the light began to lift up and out from his body, Dorothy instinctively began praying for his survival. While he may have temporarily died, the technician was astonishingly, miraculously restored back to life as Dorothy and her crew formed a prayer circle near his body. It was this moment that seemed to bring Dorothy to life too. She was gifted a rebirth with a divine intervention that caused a radical and spiritual awakening in the singer.

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Dorothy reflected on the experience of seeing the guitar tech being brought back from the brink of death. Asked how much the event changed her own life, she said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Like, 180. It was a real experience. And I I get crap from people, but I get a lot of people who understand who are believers. And I think that night I had a real encounter with the Holy Spirit. And at the time I didn't know it was the Holy Spirit, but now I do, 'cause I've become more educated in my journey. I've come a little further in my journey and my walk with God."

She continued: "I didn't get saved until I went to rehab in 2020. I checked in on Halloween and I had another radical encounter with the Holy spirit there. And when God calls you, God calls you. Some people, God just calls 'em. Some people are searching. I just know that if you search and you reach out, you'll get an answer. It might be immediately, it might take some time. And after that night on the bus. I knew, because I'd prayed the night before, 'God, if you're real, please show me.' And he did. And I wasn't a Christian. I wasn't saved, but I knew without a shadow of a doubt, because of what I had experienced, that God was real. And that was a very tangible experience."

Dorothy added: "We're all on a journey and the story's unfolding. And as I've come further in it, I've learned a lot more."

Reflecting on the turning point when she got sober, Dorothy said: "I went to rehab in 2020, and that's when I actually picked up the Bible and got saved. And then I came home and did the whole baptism thing. And, yeah, it's just been kind of a learning experience since then.

"Listen, when you give your life to God, you're a threat to the darkness, and so it's not necessarily all rainbows and butterflies," she explained. "We're in spiritual warfare. I think everyone can kind of sense it on some level. What's happening in the spirit is playing out in the natural and in the physical world. So, we're in a fight. It's not always easy. But I try to take it one day at a time, stay surrendered to God, stay away from ego and pride. I'm just a human being. I'm just a messenger. I try to be a vessel for the Holy Spirit and do the will of God and plant messages that will help people in the songs that I write.

"I'm not preaching to you," Dorothy added. "I'm not trying to convert anybody. You all have free will. You can choose to do what you want. But I do wanna encourage people to live a better way, because there is a better way. And life's not easy. We all have challenges and battles, but we have hope, and we have a creator that cares about us."

Asked if those kinds of experiences will help people relate to the lyrics on her upcoming album, "The Way", which will arrive in the fall, Dorothy said: "I had a crazy experience one time. I was driving on the freeway. And I kept seeing these signs on the freeway flashing: 'If you're tired, pull over.' And I was, like, 'I'm not tired.' But I saw it a second time, and then I saw it a third time and I felt a nudge from the Holy Spirit to pull off and go, 'Take a rest.' And I had to go to the bathroom. So I went to like an Amazon grocery store, and I walked in and there's music playing over the loudspeakers. And I think it was Bonnie Raitt, 'Love Sneakin' Up On You'… I went in the bathroom, and the lyrics became sort of — it was like God highlighted the lyrics to me. It was magnified. It was like he was speaking to me through the song. And I felt the presence, I felt the love, I felt like he was telling me, 'I love you.' And he was also kind of telling me, 'This is what I'm gonna do for people with your music,' to kind of give me a broader understanding of why I'm here, what this music's about, what it's used for. Because you can use it for bad and you can use it for good. You can use it to encourage people to abuse drugs and alcohol and be violent, or you can use it to encourage people to seek a better way or to tell them that you love them or that they're loved or that there's hope or encourage them. So I got an understanding of the bigger responsibility when it comes to being a songwriter and a musician. And that was a really special experience. He's, like, 'This is what I'm gonna do with you and your music and touch people.' So I think what will happen is some of those lyrics will resonate with certain people and a seed will be planted and they'll get a message and they'll hear something that they need to hear."

Last month, Dorothy a new single called "MUD". The track was produced by Scott Stevens (HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN, NOTHING MORE).

Dorothy's discography thus far includes "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" (2022),which was inspired by a spiritual awakening, as well as "ROCKISDEAD" (2016),which inspired Roc Nation to sign the artist to the label, and "28 Days In The Valley" (2018). The Budapest, Hungary-born stunner has enjoyed over one billion global streams combined across her career and has participated in high-profile collaborations with everyone from STAIND to Slash of GUNS N' ROSES to Scott Stapp of CREED to ALICE COOPER guitarist Nita Strauss, earning and ultimately cementing her place among the hard rock elite.