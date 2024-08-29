DOUG ALDRICH Says NUNO BETTENCOURT's 'Rise' Guitar Solo Was 'Mind-Blowing'

In a new interview with Ken Vantour of Let's Rock, former WHITESNAKE/DIO and current THE DEAD DAISIES guitarist Doug Aldrich was asked if hearing the guitar solo in EXTREME's song "Rise", which has been described by Guitar World magazine as "one of the 21st century's finest", makes him try harder to try to do something equally jaw-dropping. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, it doesn't make me work harder, but it makes me proud of being a guitar player. Thanks to Nuno [Bettencourt, EXTREME guitarist] for doing that.

"THE DEAD DAISIES is a different kind of band," Doug continued. "Everybody knows my playing. I have certain things that I do well. I have certain things that I lean on a lot, and I can play technically. But THE DEAD DAISIES, especially with this album [the upcoming 'Light 'Em Up'], it was more about the melodies and the vibe. There really wasn't a need for trying to go in that sort of direction. But I'm proud of Nuno for doing that.

"Nuno is a brilliant guitar player — always has been," Aldrich added. "I've known Nuno. We're not close or anything, but I know Nuno, and he's always super nice. He's pretty shy. I used to be close with Pat Badger, the [EXTREME] bass player, and he introduced me to Nuno back in 1990. And me and Pat had some girls that we were dating; those girls were friends. That's how we met. And then cut to… I met Nuno back then and then I'd see him just once in a while, every few years. I didn't see him for 10 years, maybe. But last year we did some shows with EXTREME, and they sounded amazing. We did a festival with them in Germany the last time, and their dressing room was right next to ours. And I didn't mean any harm by it. I just said, 'Hey, is Pat in there?' Somebody goes, 'Yeah, he's in. Just go in.' And I walk in, and Nuno goes, 'Hey, Doug. Just let yourself in. No problem.' And I'm, like, 'Hey, bro. What's up?' He was joking, but he's just that kind of guy. He's just joking in a dry way.

"I think that solo was mind-blowing what he did on it. It was really cool. It was classic Nuno.

"But, yeah, with THE DEAD DAISIES we are doing something a little different. It's not based as much around the solo as it is about the vibe of the song and the groove. That's definitely this album."

"Rise" was the first single to be shared from EXTREME's latest studio album, "Six", which arrived in June 2023 via earMUSIC.

Nuno played "Rise" live with his bandmates for the first time on May 1, 2023 during EXTREME's concert aboard the Monsters Of Rock cruise.

"Rise" has seen unprecedented success following its debut on March 1, 2023 alongside a fiery music video which has received nearly five million views to date. The critically acclaimed song has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May (QUEEN) and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at No. 3 on the classic rock charts.

"Light 'Em Up" will be released on September 6 via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records. The LP was produced by helmed by producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others, in Nashville.

THE DEAD DAISIES recently lit up the US on the first leg of the "Light 'Em Up" tour to rave reviews from both fans and media alike.