DRAGONFORCE Announces New Vocalist And Frontwoman ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ

Today the world's fastest band speeds up and into its biggest, boldest and most electrifying era to date: DRAGONFORCE has announced Alissa White-Gluz as the group's newest member and first frontwoman. In a momentous union of two storied and unstoppable forces, the preeminent pioneers of extreme power metal will now be joined by one of metal's legendary vocalists, unleashing both an intrepid evolution of the genre and the start of a seismic year ahead.

Beginning this Saturday, May 9, at Welcome To Rockville, and Sunday, May 17 at Sonic Temple, DRAGONFORCE's debut live performances with White-Gluz will also kick off the twentieth anniversary of "Inhuman Rampage". As the 2006 album that birthed the platinum-selling global phenomenon of "Through The Fire And Flames", which spent 23 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold, "Inhuman Rampage" introduced the band and their music to tens of millions of new fans and counting. With extensive touring plans to be revealed, and a tenth studio album currently in the works, DRAGONFORCE are bringing more listeners than ever into this next chapter of their eternally joyous, adrenaline-filled journey.

See Alissa tease "Through The Fire And Flames" in the video below.

"Alissa joining the band is an expansion of everything we've done up to this point," says DRAGONFORCE co-founder and lead guitarist Herman Li. "Twenty years is a long time to do anything, let alone survive the music industry and still be so inspired to continue doing what we love. Together we will honor what made 'Inhuman Rampage' matter, while showing people exactly where we're going next. Having Alissa in the room changes everything. She doesn't just sing, she makes all aspects of our music better. And she sounds incredible live! I can't wait for the fans to see her and hear what we have been working on."

Through her work with everyone from THE AGONIST to KAMELOT, ARCH ENEMY and her newly launched BLUE MEDUSA, Alissa has become an icon synonymous with strength, independence, versatility and creative fearlessness, representing a new standard for women at the highest levels of heavy music. Over two decades spent on the stage, blending ferocious and melodic theatricality with lyrical themes of philosophy, psychology, ethics and the human experience, she has built a history spanning 15-plus hours of recorded music, 60-plus music videos, 40-plus collaborations and 2,000-plus concerts across a myriad of subgenres.

On her new partnership with DRAGONFORCE, and pairing her vocal prowess with the band's time-warping precision and live show spectacle, Alissa says, "I am beyond excited to be bringing such iconic music to life with these amazingly skilled musicians in such a fun and inspiring environment. It feels great to showcase all the colors of my voice and utilize all my singing styles in technically challenging, deeply energizing, highly addictive songs. I am so thankful for the amazing support I have been lucky enough to receive from the metal world over this wild career I've built; I want to keep pushing my boundaries and delivering exceptional music and live experiences to the fans that I cherish so much."

Founded in 1999 and based between Los Angeles and London, DRAGONFORCE have rewritten the rules of heavy metal, while redefining the possibilities of their respective instruments. Since the release of "Inhuman Rampage" and its signature anthem "Through The Fire And Flames" — the notoriously unbeatable final boss of "Guitar Hero III: Legends Of Rock" — the Grammy-nominated band have continued to blow the minds of musicians and gamers everywhere. They have been heard in "Despicable Me 4", "Fortnite Festival", "Brawl Stars", "Asphalt Legends" and beyond, and seen on the covers of dozens of magazines. They have played for millions of fans and shared stages with IRON MAIDEN, Ozzy Osbourne, SLIPKNOT, METALLICA and many more, but one thing has always been certain: the fastest band in the world will not slow down.

DRAGONFORCE is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Alissa White-Gluz - Lead Vocals

Marc Hudson - Lead Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass

Gee Anzalone - Drums

Photo by Travis Shinn