DRAGONFORCE Frontman MARC HUDSON Announces First Solo Album, 'Starbound Stories'

June 28, 2023

DRAGONFORCE frontman Marc Hudson has signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records. Hudson's first solo album, "Starbound Stories", will arrive on August 25. The effort is described in a press release as "a sparkling, anime-inspired power metal ride, heavily influenced by both Japanese music and video game soundtracks, and featuring a horde of notable guests.

Hudson comments: "It is with great pride that I can finally announce my signing to Napalm Records. I'm very grateful for the label's belief in me as a solo artist and can't wait to have Napalm on my side to show 'Starbound Stories' to the world!"

The first single from "Starbound Stories" is "Astralive", which marks the start of an exciting new chapter and serves as a first taste of Marc's upcoming solo debut, accompanied by an official music video. "Astralive" lures with an undeniably catchy chorus whilst also featuring fast drum patterns, spellbinding guitarwork and keys, and skillful power metal vocals that reach for the skies.

Hudson states: "'Astralive' is the first single from the album and takes the listener on a power metal journey through space and time. This song explores the cosmic mysteries of the universe and mankind's eternal search for wisdom beyond the stars."

Instrumental album opener "As The Twilight Met The Sea" acts as an introduction to the soundscapes of the album and features samurai metal master Ryoji Shinomoto (RYUJIN, previously known as Gyze) on traditional Japanese instruments. Shinomoto also lends his vocals on the following track, "Freedom Heart", which also features a solo by guitar virtuoso Syu (GALNERYUS). Explosive power metal anthem "Dracula X" features a guitar solo by Jacky Vincent (ex-FALLING IN REVERSE, ex-CRY VENOM) and guest vocals by Adrienne Cowan (SEVEN SPIRES). Beautifully emotional successor "Stars" features classically trained violinist Mia Asano on electric violin. Energetic "The Siren" is led by a tingling melody and ballad-like vocals. "Swansong" starts off with a beautiful keyboard intro that could be pulled from a movie soundtrack. Sentimental vocals approach before the song progresses into a full-blown power metal ballad, with high screams and plenty of effects that further enhance the magical atmosphere while backing up the guitars and drums. Steve Terreberry, known on YouTube as Stevie T., performs a guitar solo on "Call Of The Martyrs" and is joined by prog guitarist Galen Stapley (AZURE). Stapley also provides a solo on the following title track, "Starbound Stories". "One More Sight Of The Sun With You" is sung in Japanese, staying true to the main themes of the album and closing the entire offering on an uplifting note.

Hudson's debut solo album is an outstanding musical adventure balanced between power metal, video game soundtracks, Japanese music and even pop influences, showcasing virtuosity throughout all of its grand instrumentation.

"Starbound Stories" track listing:

01. As The Twilight Met The Sea
02. Freedom Heart
03. Dracula X!
04. Stars
05. The Siren
06. Astralive
07. Swansong
08. Call Of The Martyrs
09. Starbound Stories
10. One More Sight Of The Sun With You

Recording lineup:

Marc Hudson - Vocals, Guitar, Backing vocals
Shaz D - Keyboards
Frédéric Leclercq - Guitars, Bass
Rich Smith – Drums

Photo credit: Oliver Lloyd Design

