DRAGONFORCE Recruits AMARANTHE's ELIZE RYD For Alternate Version of Recent Single 'Doomsday Party'

Extreme power metal unit DRAGONFORCE has released a new version of its single "Doomsday Party", now unveiled as a duet with Elize Ryd (AMARANTHE). This version will be included as a bonus track on some editions of DRAGONFORCE's highly anticipated upcoming album "Warp Speed Warriors", out on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records. Led by guitarists Sam Totman and Herman Li — the latter also known for his successful Twitch channel — the Grammy-nominated band has gained millions of YouTube views on their music videos and boasts nearly two million monthly listeners on Spotify. On "Doomsday Party", 1980s rock influences meet captivating retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DRAGONFORCE manner, and the original version of the track has already reached over half a million Spotify streams. Ryd's stunning vocal performance gives the song a new edge.

DRAGONFORCE recently finished their massively successful North American headline tour, which featured a brand-new setlist and stage production, as well as special guests AMARANTHE, NANOWAR OF STEEL and EDGE OF PARADISE on several sold-out dates. Now, DRAGONFORCE is preparing for their epic European co-headline tour with AMARANTHE and special guests INFECTED RAIN. Kicking off in February 2024 in Hamburg, the tour is selling out fast with shows already sold out months in advance.

Li comments on "Doomsday Party" (feat. Elize Ryd): "I've been a big fan of AMARANTHE since their demo release. After our mini collab on my Twitch livestream to produce the track 'Cyber Sausage Fest', we were thrilled when Elize was able to create this special duet version of the song with DRAGONFORCE. I just love listening to her incredible singing, and Elize's power dynamic performance on 'Doomsday Party' is pure eargasm. I am sure both DRAGONFORCE and AMARANTHE fans will adore this version of the song too. I'm eagerly anticipating sharing the stage together on our upcoming European co-headline tour!"

Ryd comments on the collaboration: "One of the most crazy and fun collaborations since the 'Cyber Sausage Fest' song. What a banger 'Doomsday Party' is! This song makes every cell in my body hyped, that's what I love about DRAGONFORCE's music. I was extremely happy when I received the request to join in on this track. The vocal recording took place in Stockholm with Jona Tee from H.E.A.T.

"Finally, I wanna say that it is a huge honor for me to officially take part in DRAGONFORCE's history. Thank you so much for having me. It was incredibly fun to tour with you in the USA and Canada. Can't wait to see you again on tour in the UK and Europe!"

"Warp Speed Warriors" was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with DRAGONFORCE guitarists Sam Totman and Herman Li.

In November 2022, DRAGONFORCE released a music video for the song "The Last Dragonborn". The track is taken from DRAGONFORCE's latest studio album, "Extreme Power Metal", which came out in September 2019. Produced in Los Angeles, California by Rainaud at Mix Unlimited, the LP was also recorded, in part, on Li's livestream channel on Twitch with participation from the fans.

"The Last Dragonborn" was the first DRAGONFORCE music video to feature bassist Alicia Vigil, who first joined the band as a touring member in January 2020.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" is the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

In August 2019, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. He has since joined German thrashers KREATOR.

DRAGONFORCE is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals