DRAGONFORCE Releases Music Video For Cover Of TAYLOR SWIFT's 'Wildest Dreams'

DRAGONFORCE has unveiled an official video for its Taylor Swift cover, "Wildest Dreams (Dragonforce's Version)", which is included as a bonus track on select editions of the band's upcoming album, "Warp Speed Warriors", due out on March 15 via Napalm Records. The Grammy-nominated unit has transformed the current reigning pop superstar's huge hit into a lightning-fast power metal anthem, featuring incredible guitar solos and sky-high vocals. DRAGONFORCE's version first caused a wave of buzz in the press and on social media after the band performed it live on their most recent North American tour.

ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz joined DRAGONFORCE on stage on November 5, 2023 at MTelus in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to perform "Wildest Dreams (Dragonforce's Version)".

"Warp Speed Warriors" was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with DRAGONFORCE guitarists Sam Totman and Herman Li.

On "Warp Speed Warriors", DRAGONFORCE — composed of of guitar virtuosos and founding members Herman Li and Sam Totman, singer Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil and drummer Gee Anzalone — explore a wider range of varying musical styles than ever before, evolving their sound throughout the exciting musical journey while still staying true to their roots.

Herman stated about "Warp Speed Warriors": "After four years of creative incubation, we are beyond excited to release what we believe to be our most ambitious and grandiose record yet. This album showcases multiple facets of our artistic abilities, and we invite metal aficionados from every corner of the genre to discover something captivating within its layers. We can't wait to share this chapter of our musical journey with you, it's going to be EPIC!"

"Power Of The Triforce" keeps the volume high before DRAGONFORCE temporarily slows it down for the ballad "Kingdom Of Steel". Rapid drum patterns and thrilling guitars carry the catchy "Burning Heart", while chanting "Space Marine Corp" features a strong and uplifting chorus. Electronic influences on grandiose power metal anthem "The Killer Queen" hypnotize, as singer Marc Hudson's vocals reach for the skies. On "Doomsday Party", 1980s rock influences meet captivating retro video game soundscapes and epic guitar solos in true DRAGONFORCE manner. The last original track on "Warp Speed Warriors", "Pixel Prison", is followed by DRAGONFORCE's unexpected yet brilliant cover of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" as a bonus track that wraps up the epic adventure.

"Warp Speed Warriors" track listing:

01. Astro Warrior Anthem

02. Power Of The Triforce

03. Kingdom Of Steel

04. Burning Heart

05. Space Marine Corp

06. Doomsday Party

07. Prelude To Darkness

08. The Killer Queen

09. Pixel Prison

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" is the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

In August 2019, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. He has since joined German thrashers KREATOR.

DRAGONFORCE is:

Herman Li - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Sam Totman - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Marc Hudson - Vocals

Alicia Vigil - Bass, Backing Vocals

Gee Anzalone - Drums, Backing Vocals

Photo credit: Travis Shinn