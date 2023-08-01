  • facebook
DRAGONFORCE's GEE ANZALONE Records Drums For PEACOCK's 'Twisted Metal' Series

August 1, 2023

DRAGONFORCE drummer Gee Anzalone has recorded the drums for the song "Pedal To The Metal", which is featured in episode eight of "Twisted Metal", a 10-episode series adaptation of the PlayStation video game franchise.

"Twisted Metal" premiered on July 27 on Peacock. Anthony Mackie stars in the series from the writers and producers of "Deadpool" and "Zombieland".

Anzalone comments: "I'm so stoked to announce that I recorded the drums for the 'Twisted Metal' soundtrack 'Pedal To The Metal' of episode 8 on Peacock. Thanks to [composers] Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg for the opportunity to join this new adventure! Buckle up and stream all episodes of 'Twisted Metal' on Peacock this week!"

Mackie plays Joe, a "motormouthed outsider" who takes a job delivering a cryptic package that sets him off on an adventure for the ages. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the comedy series also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, Samoa Joe, Chelle Ramos, Thomas Haden Church, Neve Campbell, Tahj Vaughans, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Lou Beatty Jr., Chloe Fineman and Jason Mantzoukas.

Last year, Anzalone recorded the drums on "Strike First", the end-credits song of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "Cobra Kai". Anzalone worked on the track with Birenberg and Robinson.

A former member of BRAINDAMAGE and KILL RITUAL, Anzalone joined DRAGONFORCE in 2014 as the replacement for Dave Mackintosh. A native of Turin, Italy, Gee is a drum teacher who graduated from the NAMM Academy of Milan and carries on the well-established multi-national mix of musicians that make up DRAGONFORCE.

