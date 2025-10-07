DRAGONFORCE's HERMAN LI Collaborates With PRS Guitars On PRS SE Chleo Signature Electric

The PRS SE Chleo is the result of an intimate collaboration between PRS Guitars and award-winning guitar player Herman Li. Li, best known for his work as one of the lead guitar players in the power metal band DRAGONFORCE, is a demanding guitarist known for his fast and precise playing style. Based on the exclusive 2025 PRS Chleo Limited Edition, this SE signature model is a unique guitar in the PRS lineup designed with the modern metal guitarist in mind. Push boundaries and forge your own ground with the PRS SE Chleo.

Li said: "With the PRS SE Chleo, we set out to create the best affordable guitar that delivers a unique combination of effortless playability, outstanding craftsmanship, and versatile tonal range. It combines modern innovations with classic style, giving players the tools they need to create everything from classic tones to cutting-edge new sounds. The SE Chleo proves that a world-class instrument doesn't have to break the bank — it's a guitar that brings high-end performance within reach for everyone."

The PRS SE Chleo features a maple top and mahogany back with maple neck and ebony fretboard. The body features a sculpted carve that allows it to be very thin and very lightweight overall, so you can play longer and with more energy. The neck shape and neck joint were specially designed to be comfortable and fast. The neck is very thin front-to-back with a slightly taller playing surface and 20" fretboard radius, and the added high-modulus carbon fiber strength rods ensure a strong neck that promotes sustain. The fretboard features "Eclipse Dragon" inlays, and PRS's trademark scoop has also been modified for ultimate access to the upper frets. All this plus a Floyd Rose locking tremolo mean you can dig in and play hard without sacrifice.

The PRS SE Chleo boasts the same signature pickups as the Limited Edition that preceded it. The Fishman Fluence Signature Series Omniforce Herman Li pickups feature copper-free layered PCB's for consistency and no-hum tones. With three distinct voices and a versatile switching system, the guitar offers up to 13 unique tone combinations. From fat, aggressive rhythm tones to smooth, warm leads, soaring screams, and crystal-clear single-coil sounds, these pickups cover it all. The performance-friendly control layout makes it easy to switch between tones on the fly. Whether you're using high-gain tube amps, modern amp modelers, or DAW plugins, the Chleo's pickups are built to shine across any setup.

For more information, go to prsguitars.com.

In the last 20 years, Herman has established himself as one of the most recognized and influential guitarists of his generation. He is a two-time winner of Metal Hammer's Golden Gods "Best Shredder" award and won the prestigious "God Of Riffs" award in 2024. Herman has also topped four categories in Guitar World's "Readers' Poll". Outside of DRAGONFORCE, Herman has performed with guitar legends Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Tony MacAlpine and Paul Gilbert, among others.

Born in Hong Kong, Herman is also a prominent figure in the digital space, with a significant presence on YouTube, TikTok and Twitch. He interacts with fans through livestreams and creates a wide range of content, from entertaining performances to educational videos that inspire and teach guitar enthusiasts. His reach extends beyond music; Herman has collaborated with leading tech and gaming companies, including Nvidia, Meta, Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Harmonix, Asus ROG, Razer, Logitech MEVO and Supercell, among many others.

Herman believes that to improve as a guitar player, it is essential to deeply understand the instrument. To that end, he contributed to the development of the EGEN signature guitar series, released from 2008 to 2019. Herman is also interested in inspiring and coaching the next generation of guitar players and has contributed guitar lessons to publications such as Young Guitar (Japan),Total Guitar (U.K.) and Premier Guitar (USA).

Outside of music, Herman enjoys computer technology, martial arts and Porsche racing. He is fluent in English, French and Cantonese.