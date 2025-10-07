You Can Own Amp Heads Used By GEEZER BUTLER At BLACK SABBATH's Final Show

BLACK SABBATH legend Geezer Butler is selling a collection of amps used at the band's final show. All 15 of the Head Of Doom amps were hand-signed by Geezer himself, and are only available on Reverb.

In July, iconic U.K. rockers BLACK SABBATH reunited for what would be their final show: "Back To The Beginning". Held in the band's hometown of Birmingham, the show was streamed by over five million viewers online, in addition to the sold-out crowd of more than forty thousand. Now, musicians and fellow fans alike have the opportunity to own a piece of history.

Beginning on 10:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time on October 7, music lovers can preview the incredible signed and used amp heads via U.K.-based musical instrument maker Ashdown's Reverb shop. Then, at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time on October 14, fans can purchase the signed/used amp heads from Ashdown.

For those that want to sound like Geezer without breaking the bank, Ashdown will also create made-to-order speaker cabinets that help fellow musicians replicate Geezer's sound. The 2x15" and 2x12" cabinets, dubbed the COD-212-8 and COD-215-8, will be handcrafted in the UK to the same specs as those at the final show, allowing musicians to get Geezer's sound via 300 watts RMS at 8 Ohms and a custom medal grill screen-printed with Geezer's artwork.

For more information about both the signed/used amp heads and the replica cabinets, visit Reverb.com.

At "Back To The Beginning", Ozzy Osbourne played a five-song set with his solo band before being joined by fellow original BLACK SABBATH members Butler, Tony Iommi (guitar) and Bill Ward (drums) for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

A livestream of the daylong event was announced in June. While it was called a livestream, the video was delayed two hours from the in-arena start time.

Livestream tickets were priced $29.99, which got you live viewing and access to video for 48 hours. The livestream and T-shirt bundle was priced $64.98. It got you event viewing and a "Back To The Beginning" T-shirt.

"Back To The Beginning" was captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"). Mercury had partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this moment of music history to fans across the globe.

The all-day event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, was hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa.

Curated by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello, the event featured arguably the greatest lineup of rock and metal bands ever assembled on one day.