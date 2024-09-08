DRAGONFORCE's HERMAN LI Isn't Bothered By Online Criticism: 'I've Got Some Kind Of Superpower'

In a new interview with Brocarde, DRAGONFORCE guitarist Herman Li spoke about how he deals with the occasional negative feedback that he and his bandmates get from fans on social media. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we got much more negative comments when we first started to get known, as a new band that came in. When we had our big break, a lot of people confused the music, they couldn't accept it. But these days it's been really, really positive generally. I mean, I really don't get that many nasty messages… For the nasty people that wanna send them, I'm not trying to say, 'Wake up and do it again.' But we've had a long career now and a lot of those people moved on in their life.

He continued: "Unfortunately, for a lot of artists, it seems like a lot of the fans [don't] look at them as like normal humans. They wouldn't say these things in your face, because that would just be crazy, it would be like a crazy thing. And most of these people cannot understand that we're just normal people and things do affect the artist's life, what they write on the Internet. Luckily, I was told I've got some kind of superpower that I can suppress these things when I read them; it doesn't bother me.

"I think to be an artist, you've gotta block out what's out there, the noises, and just concentrate on what you do and express because there's always been an opinion about artists since the beginning of time, and you've gotta do your thing to satisfy yourself, be who you are," Li added.

"Too bad there's not like a rock and roll rock star education course where they teach you about stuff like accounting, legal stuff, all the way to mental health, how you can keep that going when you become famous. The last thing you wanna be is to be famous first and then poor. Then you don't even have a way to protect yourself against that.

"Luckily, I think for artists now, in a certain way — I mean, it's a double-edged sword, because now people can listen to the music out there by pressing a button," Herman concluded. "The reviews become kind of irrelevant. I mean, are young gonna listen to a reviewer or are you just gonna go press the button and listen to it yourself?"

This past May, DRAGONFORCE teamed up with "Brawl Stars", a hit multiplayer mobile game with over one billion downloads, to celebrate a brand new character entering the game with a new song, "A Draco Tale", and music video.

DRAGONFORCE's latest album, "Warp Speed Warriors", was released in March via Napalm Records.

On "Warp Speed Warriors", DRAGONFORCE — composed of of guitar virtuosos and founding members Li and Sam Totman, singer Marc Hudson, bassist Alicia Vigil and drummer Gee Anzalone — explore a wider range of varying musical styles than ever before, evolving their sound throughout the exciting musical journey while still staying true to their roots.

"Warp Speed Warriors" was produced, mixed and mastered by Damien Rainaud at Mix Unlimited in Los Angeles, California with Sam Totman and Herman Li.

DRAGONFORCE's platinum-selling single "Through The Fire And Flames" brought the London-based Grammy-nominated extreme power metal group international acclaim and was featured as the most challenging song on "Guitar Hero III".

In March 2019, the "Through The Fire And Flames" music video reached a new milestone: it surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube — DRAGONFORCE's first music video to do so.

"Through The Fire And Flames" is the leadoff track from 2006's "Inhuman Rampage" album, which was officially certified gold in July 2017 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.