ALICE COOPER And ROB HALFORD To Take Part In Fall 2025 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp' In Phoenix

After melting faces across the country on their epic fall 2025 tour, legendary rocker Alice Cooper and JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford are inviting musicians and vocalists of all ages and skill levels to do more than just watch from the audience. Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary by heading to Phoenix, Arizona, November 13-16, 2025, bringing together two of rock's most iconic frontmen for a four-day musical experience like no other.

This immersive camp gives musicians the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to jam, rehearse, and perform the songs they grew up loving and will see on this upcoming tour — "School's Out", "Poison", "Breaking The Law", "Living After Midnight" and more. Participants will also take the stage for two live performances at top Phoenix rock venues.

Reflecting on their time at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in the acclaimed documentary "Rock Camp: The Movie", both Cooper and Halford shared what makes the experience so unique.

Alice said: "When I went to the Fantasy Camp, it was interesting to me. If a guy works a normal, stressful job, it gives him something to look forward to. It's cool."

Halford commented: "It took me back to when I first started in the early days. It's music in its most honest format. Looking forward to another good bashing of the Rock Camp."

The camp also features masterclasses, Q&As, open jams, and band mentoring from a lineup of world-class rock star counselors, including:

* Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, DIO)

* Teddy Zig Zag (ALICE COOPER, GUNS N' ROSES)

* Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Derek St. Holmes (TED NUGENT)

* David Ellefson (MEGADETH)

* Britt Lightning (VIXEN)

* Stet Howland (W.A.S.P., METAL CHURCH)

…and more to be announced

On the final day of camp, as a special add-on, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to golf in Alice Cooper's renowned charity tournament.

David Fishof, the camp's founder, said: "This will be a special camp. Many of our campers loved watching Alice and Rob in 'Rock Camp: The Movie', and we're excited to provide this opportunity to live a dream by jamming with both of these legends in Phoenix."

Registration is now open at www.rockcamp.com— but space is limited.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp's immersive camp invites participants to dive deep into the world of rock music, providing hands-on opportunities to jam with iconic musicians, refine campers' craft, and take participants' performance to new heights. From personalized instruction to unforgettable jam sessions, campers have the opportunity to collaborate with rock legends in a high-energy, creative environment.

Throughout the camp, participants form bands with fellow campers, led by experienced rockstar counselors, and rehearse with the musical icons they have admired for years. Campers then take the stage to showcase their skills in a live performance, stepping into the spotlight as they embrace the true spirit of rock 'n' roll.

Now celebrating its 28th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has become part of American popular culture — from a Mick Jagger cameo in "The Simpsons" to "Rock Camp - The Movie", a No. 1 documentary on iTunes with a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes chronicling once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has built a tradition of extracting ordinary people from their daily lives and giving them the opportunity of a lifetime: to live out their dreams of performing with their musical heroes.

Other past Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp mentors have included Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Roger Daltrey, who said of his participation: "It's an amazing experience and it makes you remember where you came from."