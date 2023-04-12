DREAM THEATER Announces 'Dreamsonic' 2023 North American Tour With DEVIN TOWNSEND And ANIMALS AS LEADERS

Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans DREAM THEATER have announced the first edition of "Dreamsonic", taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer's ultimate progressive metal lineup. Kicking off on June 16, DREAM THEATER will be joined by special guests Devin Townsend and ANIMALS AS LEADERS on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci said: "We are all so incredibly excited to present DREAM THEATER's very own prog-metal music festival, 'Dreamsonic 2023'!

"The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features DREAM THEATER, Devin Townsend and ANIMALS AS LEADERS and is going to be absolutely epic!

"'Dreamsonic' promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come!

"You're not going to want to miss this one!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Tour dates:

June 16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

June 17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

June 18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center

June 21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena

June 23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

June 25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater

June 27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park

June 28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

June 30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

July 02 -Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

July 04 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

July 05 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

July 07 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino

July 08 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

July 09 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

July 11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic

July 12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena

July 13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House

July 15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater

July 17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

July 18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle

July 19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

July 21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live

July 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

July 25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

As previously reported, DREAM THEATER is planning to enter the studio in late 2023 to begin recording its sixteenth studio album.

The progressive metal giants' timetable for the follow-up to 2021's "A View From The Top Of The World" was revealed by Petrucci in an October 2022 interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk".

Asked about DREAM THEATER's plans for 2023 after he is done touring in support of his second solo album, "Terminal Velocity", John said: "DREAM THEATER is gonna continue touring in 2023. Just like everybody else, we were shut down for two years and have a lot of catching up to do. We're supporting 'A View From The Top Of The World'. We've done extensive tours of U.S. and Europe, but even… We played two shows only in Asia; we played, like, four shows in South America. There's a lot more ground to cover. So 2023 is gonna be filled with DREAM THEATER touring; I'm certain of that."

Asked if he and his bandmates have thought about working on new music yet, Petrucci said: "We're still working the last record. I can't see us being back in the studio until roughly this time next year. If you kind of just look forward to next year, you see the way it's gonna lay out, and we've got festivals. Before you know it, it's August. There's not gonna be any studio work done before the fall; I highly doubt it. So a new record wouldn't be [released before] the following year."

"The Alien", a track from "A View From The Top Of The World", landed DREAM THEATER its first-ever Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which was held in April in Las Vegas. DREAM THEATER's previous Grammy nominations were for the song "On The Backs Of Angels", from 2011's "A Dramatic Turn Of Events" album, and the single "The Enemy Inside" from 2013's "Dream Theater".

"A View From The Top Of The World" was described in a press released as "DREAM THEATER at its musical finest, expanding on the sound they helped create while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe." The seven-song album also marked the second studio album with InsideOut Music/Sony Music. The artwork was created by longtime cover collaborator Hugh Syme (RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, STONE SOUR). "A View From The Top Of The World" was produced by Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.