DREAM THEATER Announces 'Dreamsonic' 2023 North American Tour With DEVIN TOWNSEND And ANIMALS AS LEADERS

DREAM THEATER Announces 'Dreamsonic' 2023 North American Tour With DEVIN TOWNSEND And ANIMALS AS LEADERSApril 12, 2023
Grammy-winning, millions-selling progressive music titans DREAM THEATER have announced the first edition of "Dreamsonic", taking place in North America throughout June and July and celebrating the summer's ultimate progressive metal lineup. Kicking off on June 16, DREAM THEATER will be joined by special guests Devin Townsend and ANIMALS AS LEADERS on what is sure to be one of the hottest tickets of the summer.
DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci said: "We are all so incredibly excited to present DREAM THEATER's very own prog-metal music festival, 'Dreamsonic 2023'!
"The lineup for our inaugural run this summer features DREAM THEATER, Devin Townsend and ANIMALS AS LEADERS and is going to be absolutely epic!
"'Dreamsonic' promises to be a reoccurring musical event that will deliver history-making nights of amazing music for many years to come!
"You're not going to want to miss this one!"
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.
Tour dates:
June 16 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center At Cedar Park
June 17 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie
June 18 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Center
June 21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 22 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live Arena
June 23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock
June 25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater
June 27 - Washington, PA - Wild Things Park
June 28 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater
June 30 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
July 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
July 02 -Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
July 04 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
July 05 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
July 07 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino
July 08 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
July 09 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
July 11 - Detroit, MI - Masonic
July 12 - OshKosh, WI - OshKosh Arena
July 13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy Power House
July 15 - Denver, CO - Mission Theater
July 17 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center
July 18 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle
July 19 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
July 21 - Vancover, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 22 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Live
July 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
July 25 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
July 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater
As previously reported, DREAM THEATER is planning to enter the studio in late 2023 to begin recording its sixteenth studio album.
The progressive metal giants' timetable for the follow-up to 2021's "A View From The Top Of The World" was revealed by Petrucci in an October 2022 interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk".
Asked about DREAM THEATER's plans for 2023 after he is done touring in support of his second solo album, "Terminal Velocity", John said: "DREAM THEATER is gonna continue touring in 2023. Just like everybody else, we were shut down for two years and have a lot of catching up to do. We're supporting 'A View From The Top Of The World'. We've done extensive tours of U.S. and Europe, but even… We played two shows only in Asia; we played, like, four shows in South America. There's a lot more ground to cover. So 2023 is gonna be filled with DREAM THEATER touring; I'm certain of that."
Asked if he and his bandmates have thought about working on new music yet, Petrucci said: "We're still working the last record. I can't see us being back in the studio until roughly this time next year. If you kind of just look forward to next year, you see the way it's gonna lay out, and we've got festivals. Before you know it, it's August. There's not gonna be any studio work done before the fall; I highly doubt it. So a new record wouldn't be [released before] the following year."
"The Alien", a track from "A View From The Top Of The World", landed DREAM THEATER its first-ever Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which was held in April in Las Vegas. DREAM THEATER's previous Grammy nominations were for the song "On The Backs Of Angels", from 2011's "A Dramatic Turn Of Events" album, and the single "The Enemy Inside" from 2013's "Dream Theater".
"A View From The Top Of The World" was described in a press released as "DREAM THEATER at its musical finest, expanding on the sound they helped create while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe." The seven-song album also marked the second studio album with InsideOut Music/Sony Music. The artwork was created by longtime cover collaborator Hugh Syme (RUSH, IRON MAIDEN, STONE SOUR). "A View From The Top Of The World" was produced by Petrucci, engineered and additional production by James "Jimmy T" Meslin and mixed/mastered by Andy Sneap.
Comments Disclaimer And Information