DREAM THEATER Announces Two New Releases: 'The Studio Albums 1992-2016' And 'Dream Theater Vol. 3'

Grammy Award-winning progressive metal trailblazers DREAM THEATER spotlight their influential studio recordings with two releases arriving on November 21. "The Studio Albums 1992–2016" brings together nearly 25 years of groundbreaking music, while "Dream Theater Vol. 3" concludes the vinyl reissue series covering the band's studio albums.

"The Studio Albums 1992–2016" unites 12 of the band's core studio works for the first time across 14CDs. The boxed set charts more than two decades of DREAM THEATER's musical growth — a career that helped define the sound of modern progressive metal while selling more than 12 million albums worldwide.

It begins with the band's gold-certified 1992 breakthrough "Images And Words", featuring the Top 10 hit "Pull Me Under", then navigates a prolific decade as the band scaled new creative heights on albums like "Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory", one of the greatest concept albums in progressive-rock history.

The band continued adding to its legacy in the 21st century with a string of acclaimed works, like "Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence" and "Octavarium" — milestones that expanded DREAM THEATER's musical range and cemented their reputation for unmatched technical precision and ambition.

Also arriving November 21, "Dream Theater Vol. 3" serves as the final installment in the group's vinyl reissue series. Limited to 2,500 copies worldwide, the 10LP boxed set pressed on 140-gram black vinyl is available exclusively through Rhino.com. It includes "Black Clouds & Silver Linings" (2009),"A Dramatic Turn Of Events" (2011),"Dream Theater" (2013) and "The Astonishing" (2016),each pressed on 140-gram black vinyl and housed in a newly designed slipcase.

"Black Clouds & Silver Linings" marked the end of an era as DREAM THEATER's final studio album with founding drummer Mike Portnoy before his return to the band in 2023. The record balanced towering epics such as "The Count Of Tuscany" with deeply personal writing on tracks like "The Best Of Times" and "A Nightmare To Remember".

With "A Dramatic Turn Of Events", DREAM THEATER began a new chapter with drummer Mike Mangini. The album earned the band its first Grammy nomination for "On The Backs Of Angels", reaffirming their ability to evolve while maintaining their signature precision and emotional range.

Their self-titled "Dream Theater" followed in 2013, debuting in the Top 10 of more than 20 countries and earning another Grammy nomination for "The Enemy Inside". Combining intricate musicianship with renewed energy, the album distilled the group's defining elements into one of their most focused statements.

Finally, "The Astonishing" expanded the band's scope into cinematic territory with a two-act rock opera. Orchestrated and expansive, it embodied the ambition that has long defined DREAM THEATER's approach — melding storytelling, virtuosity, and scale into an immersive listening experience.