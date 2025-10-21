PRONG's TOMMY VICTOR On GLENN DANZIG: 'He's Very Misunderstood'

In a new interview with The Garza Podcast, hosted by SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist Chris Garza, PRONG leader Tommy Victor, who has played guitar for DANZIG, on and off, for nearly three decades, stated about his work with the Glenn Danzig-fronted outfit (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I did three stints with DANZIG. Now I'm still playing with them. And this one's going on forever, man. I've been playing consistently with them since, I think, 2011 maybe now or something. So, I don't know. Sometimes [Glenn] gets pissed off at me and fires me. [PRONG] played the Whisky [A Go Go in West Hollywood, California] the other day and he came down and we hung out a lot. Yeah, he's cool. We get along really well nowadays in our old age."

Elaborating on what it is like to play in a band with Danzig, Victor said: "He's very misunderstood, because he's old school, his whole mentality. I have an older brother and they're so similar, just the way they think of things. It's, like, he's very strict, which, it's, like, you do your job, you keep your mouth shut. 'I don't wanna hear this, I don't wanna hear that.' And I get it… He likes when people know their place. That sounds horrible. It's just, like, dude, come on, man."

Tommy continued: "A lot of these guys, techs or whatever, they're working for the band — they're a tech, and then they think they're in the band. They're suddenly hanging out backstage. It's, like, 'What are doing here? Go out there and watch the guitars or something. Or stay with the rig.' Now they wanna hang out and they wanna pick up chicks and they wanna get fucked up and that whole thing. He does not like that."

Glenn Danzig is the sole remaining member from the recording lineup of DANZIG's 1988 self-titled album, which was the first-ever release on legendary producer Rick Rubin's Def American record label and most famously features the hit song "Mother".

In addition to Victor, DANZIG's current lineup includes Johnny Kelly (drums) and Steve Zing (bass).

PRONG celebrated the 31st anniversary of its album "Cleansing" with a limited series of intimate dates, as well as festival shows, this past summer in Europe. A live album documenting the tour will arrive in February 2026.

PRONG's thirteenth studio album, "State Of Emergency", came out in October 2023 via Steamhammer/SPV. The LP was produced by Steve Evetts (SEPULTURA, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

PRONG announced new worldwide record deal with Napalm Records in June. The band's next studio effort is tentatively due in the fall of 2026.

Tommy Victor photo credit: Nathaniel Shannon