DREAM THEATER, GHOST, SLEEP TOKEN And SPIRITBOX Among 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS 'Best Metal Performance' Nominees

DREAM THEATER, GHOST, SLEEP TOKEN, SPIRITBOX and TURNSTILE have been announced as the "Best Metal Performance" nominees at the 68th annual Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live on February 1, 2026 from Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on the CBS television network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

A total of 95 categories were unveiled this morning. The Recording Academy enlisted a lineup of star presenters, including Sharon Osbourne and her children, who paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, the heavy metal singer and BLACK SABBATH frontman who died in July.

The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music released within the window of eligibility, which this year is August 31, 2024-August 30, 2025.

Winners will be determined by the Recording Academy's Voting Members — a peer group composed of music creators, including artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and more. Their Grammy votes decide every Grammy nominee and Grammy winner revealed on Music's Biggest Night, reinforcing the Grammy Award as music's only industry-recognized, peer-voted honor.

Final-round voting runs from December 12 through January 5.

"Best Metal Performance" nominees:

* DREAM THEATER - "Night Terror"

* GHOST - "Lachryma"

* SLEEP TOKEN - "Emergence"

* SPIRITBOX - "Soft Spine"

* TURNSTILE - "BIRDS"

"Best Rock Album" nominees:

* DEFTONES - private music

* HAIM - I Quit

* LINKIN PARK - FROM ZERO

* TURNSTILE - NEVER ENOUGH

* YUNGBLUD - Idols

"Best Rock Performance" nominees:

* AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS - "U Should Not Be Doing That"

* LINKIN PARK - "The Emptiness Machine"

* TURNSTILE - "NEVER ENOUGH"

* HAYLEY WILLIAMS - "Mirtazapine"

* YUNGBLUD featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II - "Changes" (Live From Villa Park)

"Best Rock Song" nominees:

* NINE INCH NAILS - "As Alive As You Need Me to Be"

* SLEEP TOKEN - "Caramel"

* HAYLEY WILLIAMS - "Glum"

* TURNSTILE - "NEVER ENOUGH"

* YUNGBLUD - "Zombie"

GOJIRA was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which was held on February 2, 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. GOJIRA was nominated for "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)" — a version of the French Revolution-era standard "Ah! Ça Ira!" — which the band performed at last year's Olympic Games opening ceremony.

This year, the Grammys introduced two new categories: "Best Album Cover" and "Best Traditional Country Album"; the previously titled "Best Country Album" category has been changed to "Best Contemporary Country Album".

"Each year during our Awards & Nominations review, our focus is on refining our rules, uncovering anything that is no longer working, and ensuring we are celebrating our creative community in the most meaningful way," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. recently told Grammy.com. "I'm thrilled that many of this year's changes … allow us to honor even more creators. That's always a positive outcome for me. But even more importantly, these are much-needed updates that ensure those who are making significant contributions to the musical process are properly recognized and have the opportunity to be celebrated on Music's Biggest Night."