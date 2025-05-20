DREAM THEATER To Perform Entire 'Parasomnia' Album On September/October 2025 U.S. Tour

On the heels of their successful 2025 40th-anniversary sold-out North American tour that wrapped at Radio City Music Hall in March, Grammy-winning, progressive music titans DREAM THEATER have announced another run of dates in the United States. As referenced nightly from the stage on the last run, the upcoming tour will be "An Evening With Dream Theater" that will celebrate the band's recent chart-topping sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia". The tour is scheduled for 30 cities across the United States, kicking off September 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania and running through October 25, when it wraps in Long Island, New York. The tour will make stops in Orlando, Floria; Detroit, Michigan; Kansas City, Missouri and Providence, Rhode Island, among others. DREAM THEATER will be performing its latest album in its entirety as well as classics and fan favorites from the band's catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

"An Evening With Dream Theater - Parasomnia 2025" tour dates:

Sep. 05 - Reading, PA - Santander PAC

Sep. 06 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

Sep. 09 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC

Sep. 10 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound Amphitheater

Sep. 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sep. 13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sep. 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy (40th-anniversary tour rescheduled date)

Sep. 16 - Charlotte, NC - Owens Auditorium

Sep. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Sep. 19 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life (Festival)

Sep. 21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Sep. 22 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater

Sep. 24 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Sep. 25 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

Sep. 27 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Sep. 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

Oct. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (Festival)

Oct. 04 - Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena

Oct. 05 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Terrace Theater

Oct. 07 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater

Oct. 08 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Oct. 11 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Oct. 13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Oct. 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

Oct. 17 - Hammond, IN - The Venue at Horseshoe Hammond

Oct. 18 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

Oct. 20 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

Oct. 22 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 23 - Schenectady, NY - Proctor's Theatre

Oct. 25 - Long Island, NY - Nassau Coliseum

"Parasomnia" came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marked DREAM THEATER's first release with drummer Mike Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returned once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

Portnoy co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010.

Mike Mangini joined DREAM THEATER in late 2010 through a widely publicized audition following the departure of Portnoy. Mangini beat out six other of the world's top drummers — Marco Minnemann, Virgil Donati, Aquiles Priester, Thomas Lang, Peter Wildoer and Derek Roddy — for the gig, a three-day process that was filmed for a documentary-style reality show called "The Spirit Carries On".

In a recent interview with Sakis Fragos of Rock Hard Greece, Portnoy was asked why he wasn't involved with the production of "Parasomnia", after being credited as co-producer for the six prior DREAM THEATER LPs he appeared on, starting with 1999's "Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory". He responded: "Well, to be honest, it was one of the very first things that John Petrucci brought up to me when the two of us began discussing the possibility of me coming back [to DREAM THEATER in 2023]. There were a lot of things that happened while I was away that they wanted to remain intact, and that was one of the things that was very important to John, was to maintain the sole producer credit. And what can I say to that? Would I have liked to have reunited the production team the way it always was? Yeah, I would have. But the reality is when he brought that up to me, I needed to respect that."

Portnoy continued: "When I left the band [in 2010], [John and I] were producing the albums together, and after that he began producing on his own. So, obviously, over the last five albums, that was the way that the band functioned. If that's very important to him, then I need to respect that. I can't just come back into the band and demand things to be the way they used to be. It's impossible. We're not the same people and things have transpired over a decade and a half at this point. So I needed to be respectful of his request for that. And that's pretty much it in a nutshell.

"But to be honest, it didn't dilute any of my ideas," Portnoy explained. "All of my ideas were always welcome. And some of the things that I did suggest, like the conceptual, thematic stuff, a lot of that stuff falls under the category of producer, but if John wants the sole credit, that's totally fine. All that meant for me is that I don't have to be in the studio 24-7 babysitting the keyboard tracks or the bass tracks, and that's fine with me. I live three hours away. So, I was more than happy to delegate that all to John and be able to get home and spend a little time with my family here and there."

The North American leg of DREAM THEATER's 40th-anniversary tour kicked off on February 7 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek was "An Evening With Dream Theater" and was the first tour of North America since Portnoy's return to the lineup, joining Petrucci, singer James LaBrie, Myung and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. The tour concluded on March 22 in New York City.