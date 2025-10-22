DREAM THEATER's JORDAN RUDESS On Phones At Concerts: 'I Don't Mind Pictures At All' But Filming Entire Shows Is 'Kind Of Rude'

In a new interview with the "Everblack" podcast, DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess was asked if he is the kind performer who gets annoyed by fans in the audience holding up their phones and taking pictures and short videos of the band's concerts. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I'm not at all. I think people should be allowed to take pictures. I think that the only problem is if you see somebody just out there [holding the phone up and filming] the whole time, just capturing the whole thing. I just think that that's kind of rude. But I don't mind pictures at all. As a matter of fact, I think it's great. Take some pictures, capture a little clip, but don't sit there the whole time and just hold your phone and capture the whole thing. That's not right."

He continued: "The other thing that's not cool, for those of people who are listening that are gonna be gonna be in this situation, if you're in the front row and [DREAM THEATER guitarist] John Petrucci is right next to you — come on. Don't just sit there and hold the phone. That doesn't feel good to the performer. It's not acceptable. Yeah, take a picture, sure, grab a moment, but put your phone down. Enjoy it. It's rude for the player to have something right up to them. That's distracting."

Rudess added: "Just to finalize that thought — do it in a natural way. Yeah, grab your phone, take a couple of pictures here and there. Absolutely. Enjoy it. Just don't put it in somebody's face and don't hold it up the whole time 'cause you paid money for a ticket."

Jordan is also a solo artist whose latest album, "Permission To Fly", was released in September 2024; an educator who shares his skills through detailed online tutorials; and the founder of software company Wizdom Music. His work combines a rigorous classical foundation (he began his piano studies at Juilliard at age 9) with a genius for improvisation and an appetite for experimentation.

DREAM THEATER will release "Quarantième: Live À Paris" on November 28 via their longtime label partner Inside Out Music/Sony Music.

"Quarantième: Live À Paris" documents DREAM THEATER's November 23, 2024 concert at Adidas Arena in Paris, France during the band's 40th-anniversary headlining tour of Europe, and it features the lineup of James LaBrie (vocals),John Petrucci (guitar),John Myung (bass),Jordan Rudess (keyboards) and Mike Portnoy (drums). The effort contains a setlist that spans the band's entire career with classics like "Metropolis Pt. 1", "Panic Attack", "Octavarium" and "Pull Me Under" represented among other fan favorites.

Presented in several formats, with artwork by longtime collaborator Hugh Syme, "Quarantième: Live À Paris" will be available as a limited deluxe 3CD+3Blu-ray artbook, including 68 pages of photos and artwork as well as an additional Blu-ray of bonus material. It will also be available as a special edition 3CD+2Blu-ray Digipak, limited deluxe 180g 4LP boxset and digitally. The Blu-ray includes the full show with Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and high-resolution stereo audio.

DREAM THEATER's summer/fall 2025 "An Evening With Dream Theater" U.S. tour is hitting 30 cities across the United States, kicking off September 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania and running through October 25, when it wraps in Long Island, New York. The tour is making stops in Orlando, Floria; Detroit, Michigan; Kansas City, Missouri and Providence, Rhode Island, among others. DREAM THEATER is performing its latest album, "Parasomnia", in its entirety as well as classics and fan favorites from the band's catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

"Parasomnia" came out on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marked DREAM THEATER's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returned once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

"Parasomnia" is an eight-song, 71-minute set which was recorded at DREAM THEATER's DTHQ studio on Long Island, New York. It is the follow-up to 2021's "A View From The Top Of The World", which debuted at in the top 10 of Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts. Six songs on "Parasomnia" are over seven minutes and the closing epic "The Shadow Man Incident" clocks in at nearly 20 minutes.

The North American leg of DREAM THEATER's 40th-anniversary tour kicked off on February 7 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The trek was "An Evening With Dream Theater" and was the first tour of North America since Portnoy's return to the lineup. The tour concluded on March 22 in New York City.

Portnoy, Petrucci and Myung started DREAM THEATER as MAJESTY in 1985, after meeting at the Berklee College Of Music in Boston. LaBrie came on board in 1991, while Rudess joined in 1999.

Prior to Portnoy's return to DREAM THEATER, the drummer and Petrucci worked together on the latter's 2020 solo album, "Terminal Velocity", and toured together. Portnoy and Petrucci also joined Rudess and bassist Tony Levin for a third studio album as LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT in 2021.