FATES WARNING Guitarist JIM MATHEOS To Release New TUESDAY THE SKY Album 'Indoor Enthusiast'

"Indoor Enthusiast", the outstanding third record from TUESDAY THE SKY, the instrumental-driven project from guitarist Jim Matheos, arrives this Friday, October 24 via Metal Blade Records.

TUESDAY THE SKY has been described as a "beautifully weird solo project" by Sonic Perspectives, while Dead Rhetoric dubbed it a "kaleidoscope of atmospheric songs." With eleven songs of pure Matheos-patented playing and passion, this year's "Indoor Enthusiast" features Dutch drummer Dennis Leeflang on "The Nearest Exit May Be Behind You", "Bend Toward Light" and "Set Fire To The Stars".

Matheos, famed for his work with progressive metal giants FATES WARNING, alongside projects such as OSI and his collaboration with John Arch, ARCH/MATHEOS, planted the seeds of TUESDAY THE SKY around 2016. The impetus came from a FATES WARNING bonus track that Matheos felt didn't fit for the band. He kept writing in that vein, and the result was TUESDAY THE SKY. The initial offering was 2017's "Drift", a record that drew influence from the likes of Brian Eno, SIGUR ROS, BOARDS OF CANADA and EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY.

The second TUESDAY THE SKY album was 2021's "The Blurred Horizon", a mixture of ambient, electronica, post-rock, and more. "The Blurred Horizon" is perhaps best described as a beautiful record, having a natural grace to it. The closing track "Everything Is Free" is a cover of a Gillian Welch and David Rawlings song, and the only song with vocals, supplied by Tim Bowness.

"Indoor Enthusiast" is entirely instrumental, produced and mixed by Matheos, and mastered by Jacob Hansen.

Watch a visualizer for the track "The Nearest Exit May Be Behind You" below.

"Indoor Enthusiast" will be available on CD and digital formats at metalblade.com/tuesdaythesky.

"Indoor Enthusiast" track listing:

01. The Nearest Exit May Be Behind You

02. Ghost Train

03. Zugzwang

04. Does It Need To Be So Loud?

05. Bends Toward Light

06. The Last Lonely Lamppost

07. Get Lost

08. Between Wind And Water

09. Memento Mori

10. Set Fire To The Stars

11. Closure

Photo by Jeremy Saffer