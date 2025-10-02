DREAM THEATER's MIKE PORTNOY On Seeing KISS In 1977: 'From That Point On, I Knew That's What I Had To Do'

In a new interview with PipemanRadio, drummer Mike Portnoy of progressive metal giants DREAM THEATER was asked what prompted him to become a musician. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it was probably seeing KISS at Madison Square Garden in 1977 on the 'Alive II' tour. I was only 10 years old, but being in that audience, even before the show started, and seeing the big KISS [logo] light up, whatever you would call that, the backdrop, seeing it not lit in the arena, smelling the pot smoke in the air and just the excitement of the lights going down and [hearing], 'You wanted the best, you got the best. The hottest band in the world — KISS,' just that excitement and the bombs going off and the pyro, and that was it. From that point on, I knew that's what I had to do."

After interviewer Pipeman noted that the cover art of the first KISS album is what brought him to where he is now, Portnoy said: "It's so funny, because that album cover, for the first album cover, is so iconic, but when you think about it, it's really just an updated version of THE BEATLES' 'Meet The Beatles' album cover. So it was like taking the same album cover and just taking it for a decade later to a new generation."

Highlighting some of the other parallels between THE BEATLES and KISS, Portnoy added: "Paul Stanley is the Paul McCartney character. Gene Simmons was the John Lennon character. Ace Frehley was the George Harrison character. They align even. You had four guys that all sing and all create and contribute. When THE BEATLES came around, it was the first time there was a band of four characters. Up until then, you just had Elvis Presleys or Chuck Berrys, but when THE BEATLES came around, you finally had four distinctive characters. And it was the same with KISS, when KISS came around — you had four characters, and they were all bringing something to image of the band."

Five years ago, Portnoy talked about his love of KISS while going through his vinyl collection for a video on his YouTube channel. He said at the time: "Yes, I still, to this day, am a KISS freak and a KISS fanatic. This just brings me back to my childhood. This is my childhood. I grew up with these albums. I have all the original ones in my collection still, but I had to rebuy the whole collection of all the early '70 stuff… Around '75, '76, '77, '78, they were my biggest heroes. I was the biggest KISS fanatic you could meet. I started with THE BEATLES. Late '60, early '70s, THE BEATLES, that was my thing — I was fanatical about them — but then, once I was around nine, 10 years old, whatever, KISS was like the new BEATLES to me. And there are a lot of parallels between THE BEATLES and KISS, believe it or not. I always pictured Paul Stanley as the Paul McCartney stereotype, Gene is the John Lennon stereotype, Ace is the George Harrison and Peter [Criss] is the Ringo [Starr]. So I think there was a lot of similarities between KISS and THE BEATLES when they came around. And like THE BEATLES, [KISS] had four very distinctive personalities. It was like four superstars, four superheroes in the same band. So very similar concept as THE BEATLES, but for a 10-year-old kid in the '70s, it was magical.

"The first KISS album [self-titled 1974 effort] — legendary. So many great songs: 'Strutter', 'Deuce'. The production was not so great. The production, I think, was even worse on [1974's] 'Hotter Than Hell' — the mix is really hard to listen to — but so many great songs. I love 'All The Way'. I still wanna cover that one these days. 'Watching You' and 'Goin' Blind', 'Got To Choose', 'Parasite'.

"[1975's 'Dressed To Kill'] is my favorite of the first three. I love 'Dressed To Kill'. I love the deep cuts. I love 'Room Service' and 'Getaway', 'Love Her All I Can', 'Anything For My Baby', 'C'mon And Love Me'. I mean, it is just song after song after song.

"Then [1975 live album 'Alive!'] was the big one. And I actually have my old 'Alive!' hanging on the wall, signed by all four of them through the years. But I bought the reissue, and it comes with all the same stuff and the booklets and everything from the original. But [it's] one of the great live albums of all time, which probably wasn't even recorded live, but it doesn't matter. This captured everything about the band that was great and all the best songs from the first three albums.

"[1976's] 'Destroyer' — probably their masterpiece of this era. Not my favorite, but probably the masterpiece. Produced by Bob Ezrin, who went on to do [PINK FLOYD's] 'The Wall'. Of course, 'Detroit Rock City'. I love 'Do You Love Me', I love 'King Of The Night Time World'. 'Beth' is on here, 'God Of Thunder', 'Shout It Out Loud'. So, a little bit of everything, something for everyone on this album.

"[1976's 'Rock And Roll Over'] is probably my favorite of the middle three. I would say 'Dressed To Kill' is my favorite of the first three, [and 'Rock And Roll Over'] is my favorite of the the next three. I love 'Rock And Roll Over'. I think it's one of the best-sounding of the old KISS albums. And once again, I love the deep cuts. I love 'Take Me'. I've always wanted to cover 'Take Me'. 'I Want You', 'Mr. Speed', 'Ladies Room'. 'Calling Dr. Love' — what a song. That came up on my iTunes shuffle a few months ago, and I was, like, 'What a perfect, perfect song.' Amazing.

"[1977's] 'Love Gun'. This was the tour that I saw them on for the first time. Actually, I saw 'em in December 77, so they were still touring on 'Love Gun', but I think 'Alive II' had just come out. And that's the first time I saw them — at Madison Square Garden, December 14th, '77. So, basically, this was the show I saw, the first time I saw KISS. And I remember they opened with 'I Stole Your Love'. Oh, it was just amazing to be in that room — even before the show started, to just see the KISS logo on stage all metallic, but not lit up yet, and to smell the pot smoke in the room. And it was just magical, incredible. And that was like one of those BEATLES 'Ed Sullivan' moments for me when I was a kid. And I taped it —I snuck in a tape recorder and taped it. And I have a bootleg of it somewhere on cassette still to this day.

"[1981's 'Music from 'The Elder''] is one of the most hated albums in their catalog, especially by Gene and Paul. I love this album. I think this is an incredibly underrated album. I know they looked corny at the time.

"When I fell in love with [early] KISS, by the time ['The Elder'] came out, I was moving on to other things and listening to stuff like MOTÖRHEAD and AC/DC. So my taste was changing, and all of their young kids were growing up, starting to move on to different things. But looking back now, I think this was a great album. I love the songs on here. It's Eric Carr on drums. I love 'Odyssey'. [That's] another song I've been wanting to cover forever. But I think there's great stuff on here. 'A World Without Heroes' is beautiful. 'Only You'. I mean, great stuff. So I'm still an 'Elder' fan."