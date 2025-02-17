DROPKICK MURPHYS And BAD RELIGION Announce 'Summer Of Discontent' 2025 Tour

This summer, iconic punk rock bands DROPKICK MURPHYS and BAD RELIGION will embark on a co-headlining tour for the first time. The U.S. "Summer Of Discontent" tour will feature openers THE MAINLINERS and will run from July 22 through August 17.

Tickets for all shows go on sale February 20 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dropkickmurphys.com and www.badreligion.com.

DROPKICK MURPHYS vocalist and founder Ken Casey said: "We are so fired up to spend the summer with these legends. We plan to give people a great night out when we hit their town. Gonna be a blast!!" Tim Brennan from DROPKICK MURPHYS said: "Being able to tour with BAD RELIGION is such an exciting thing for us. It's not every day we get to rub elbows with a band that has that kind of legendary status and we are over the moon to hit the road with them."

BAD RELIGION singer Greg Graffin said: "Bringing together our two bands and our respective audiences should create an event of epic proportions. But most importantly, I look forward to the community of camaraderie and togetherness we will share with such talented fellow musicians and punk fans across the nation. I can't wait!" BAD RELIGION bassist Jay Bentley added: "You know, this has been a long time coming. We've shared the stage at plenty of festivals with Kenny and the guys, and I am genuinely excited to hit the road with the DROPKICKS, finally. Their energy is infectious, and I'm looking forward to spending the summer with them. I think it's going to be a blast for us and our fans."

The DROPKICK MURPHYS and BAD RELIGION co-headlining tour dates are as follows:

Jul. 22 - Spokane, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Jul. 23 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul. 24 - Tacoma, WA @ Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park

Jul. 26 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

Jul. 29 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Jul. 30 - Sacramento, CA @ The Backyard

Aug. 01 - Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

Aug. 04 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders

Aug. 05 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 06 - Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B

Aug. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

Aug. 13 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 15 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall @ Ocean Casino

Aug. 16 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 17 - Big Flats, NY @ Mich Ultra SummerStage At Tags

During the summer tour — which follows DROPKICK MURPHYS' annual "St. Patrick's Day" tour — fans will have the chance to hear DROPKICK MURPHYS' classics, along with their current single "Sirens" — and possibly other new songs from their next album, which will be released via the band's Dummy Luck Music / [PIAS] later this year. Fueled by an infectious, hard-hitting guitar riff and frontman Ken Casey's raw, intense, and commanding vocals, "Sirens" is a rallying cry for unity, urging fans to rise against those who exploit the working class.

DROPKICK MURPHYS are: Ken Casey (lead vocals),Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals),Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals),Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals),James Lynch (guitars and vocals) and Kevin Rheault (bass). Joining the band for their live shows is bagpiper and multi-instrumentalist Campbell Webster.

You can expect BAD RELIGION to celebrate their diverse catalog on this tour. Concertgoers can look forward to a mix of iconic songs and beloved classics, highlighting their significant influence on the punk scene. At the same time, BAD RELIGION is working on a new album, and this tour is likely to energize their creativity, drawing inspiration from the lively interactions with their audience. The current lineup, recognized as one of the strongest in the band's history, features Greg Graffin (vocals),Jay Bentley (bass),Brian Baker (guitar since '94),Mike Dimkich (guitar) and Jamie Miller (drums). With 17 studio albums to their credit, they have established a reputation for social awareness, while also being known as one of the most powerful live bands and lasting legends in the punk genre.