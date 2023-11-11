Drummer DANIEL SVENSSON To Sit Out THE HALO EFFECT's Tour Of Australia And New Zealand

Drummer Daniel Svensson will sit out THE HALO EFFECT's tour of New Zealand and Australia due to "personal" reasons. His replacement on the trek will be SEVENTH CRYSTAL's Anton Roos, who has previously worked as Daniel's drum technician.

On Friday (November 10),Svensson released a video message on social media in which he said: "Unfortunately, I will have to sit out this 'Lagerfest' tour in New Zealand and Australia coming up due to some personal stuff I really have to take care of back home here in Sweden. But in my stead, you will see behind the drums the phenomenal Mr. Anton Roos, who is usually my drum tech, but also a phenomenal drummer in the band SEVENTH CRYSTAL. So, you will have a good time anyways. And I see you guys next time."

Roos added in a separate statement: "Honored and super excited to do this! Huge shoes to fill for a couple of shows Down Under, but I'll do my best to provide some Gothenburg death metal beats to the band and fans!"

THE HALO EFFECT's "Lagerfest" Australian and New Zealand tour dates with LAGERSTEIN, BEYOND THE BLACK, DEVILSKIN and more:

Nov. 11 - Powerstation, Auckland

Nov. 12 - Ngaio Marsh Theatre, Christchurch

Nov. 15 - The Triffid, Brisbane

Nov. 16 - The Manning Bar, Sydney

Nov. 18 - Froth & Fury Fest, Adelaide

Nov. 19 - Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

THE HALO EFFECT is the new project featuring five former members of the Swedish metal band IN FLAMES — Svensson, Jesper Strömblad (guitar),Peter Iwers (bass),Niclas Engelin (guitar) and Mikael Stanne (vocals).

THE HALO EFFECT recently completed mixing its sophomore album for an early 2024 release.

THE HALO EFFECT debuted two brand new songs, "Become Surrender" and "The Defiant One", during its February 2023 Swedish tour.

In May, THE HALO EFFECT released a visualizer for the song "Path Of Fierce Resistance". The track, which was previously released as a Japanese exclusive on THE HALO EFFECT's debut album, "Days Of The Lost", was finally made available in the rest of the world.

"Days Of The Lost" entered the official chart in Sweden in the summer of 2022 at position No. 1. This was believed to be the first time a debut LP from a metal act had ever topped the chart in Sweden in its first week of release. "Days Of The Lost" also landed at No. 6 in Germany.

A founding member of IN FLAMES, Strömblad quit the band in February 2010 in order to continue receiving treatment for his alcohol addiction.

Strömblad's THE HALO EFFECT bandmates have been supportive in his ongoing battle with the bottle, going so far as to hire THE HAUNTED's Patrik Jensen to fill in for him at any gigs he is unable to play.