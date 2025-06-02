DRY KILL LOGIC's CLIFF RIGANO On Possibility Of New Studio Album: 'I Think We Need A Body Of Work'

'00s metal faves DRY KILL LOGIC played their first concert in nearly 19 years on May 18 at the Welcome To Rockville festival at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Earlier last month, DRY KILL LOGIC released a new single, "Now You Belong With The Dead", produced by Greg Thomas (END, SHAI HULUD, MISERY SIGNALS) and mastered by Will Putney (FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BETTER LOVERS).

Asked in a new interview with The Chuck Shute Podcast what he and his bandmates have been up to, DRY KILL LOGIC singer Cliff Rigano said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, man. It's just wild living life, like everybody else. We're all still good friends, so we'd still hang out and see each other. But we just weren't jamming. And we decided, gosh, maybe back in 2016, 2017 to start writing again, which produced a collection of singles. And then invariably it led us back to the stage, which leads us here, you and I talking together."

Regarding whether "Now You Belong With The Dead" was written about "someone specific", Cliff said: "No. It's about everything and everyone. That's the way most songs are these days. But the title is actually taken from a line in the horror movie 'The Mummy'. The full line is, 'I loved you once, but now you belong with the dead.'"

Rigano went on to say that he is "not necessarily the hugest" fan of horror films, "but that line stuck out to me when watching it. There was just an eloquence about it," he explained. "It summed up so many emotions. It summed up the emotion of rage. It sums up the emotion of closure. It sums up the emotion of moving on, and I just thought it to be an incredibly poetic way to express yourself. So the line just stuck with me once I heard it."

Cliff also talked about the possibility of DRY KILL LOGIC releasing a new full-length album after putting out several standalone singles. He said: "People digest as they go instead of releasing everything. I think it's twofold for us. Number one, the industry doesn't seem to be receptive to the idea of a singles-based artist release schedule to just kind of do it at whim. People pay attention to bodies of work, people pay attention to record releases. It's easier to wrap your mind around, it's easier to promote, it's easier to talk about. So it seems like a full body of work still gets more runway than just singles. But I think within that, to be honest, what I would like to have is not so much an album as releasing 11 songs at once. I think we need a body of work. And I think we're excited now to create a body of work. You release it four releases of three songs each, 12 releases of singles, one 12-song album. However you do it, you just need the body of work. You need the songs. So that's the part that we're most excited to think about now, is how do we just go in and start writing the best songs possible? Then people far smarter than us will be, like, 'Hey, this is the right way to release it out into the world.' So [we're] less married to the format, more married to the idea that even if you're gonna dribble out singles, you've gotta have 'em all recorded first. So that's what we're angling towards."

Rigano added that he is open to the idea of making the next DRY KILL LOGIC album available in special formats in order to cater to hardcore music fans and collectors.

"For us, I think we're twofold," he said. "Number one, we don't really know what people want. Again, we just don't know. We have no context. They've been living with the music digitally for a generation now essentially. So as you start to think about different ways to consume that music, are you interested in those physical items? Is the digital stuff, do you kind of have that married into your mind? We need to learn a little bit more about what our audience would like from us, and then I think we're totally cool with making it.

"If there's anything that we're somewhat conscious of in all of this, it's… I might not be able to tell you the one definitive reason why we're doing any of this, but I can tell you one definitive reason that we're not doing any of this, and we're not doing this for money," he continued. "None of us, 20 years later, are, like, 'Hey, let's go make some money off some fans.' We don't give a shit. We all have jobs, we have lives. We're gonna pay our bills. It's gonna be just fine. So we're also a little cautious about looking greedy and, like, 'Hey, I'm here in a 300-cap room and you have 73 t-shirts and 45 different vinyls and 63 different mezcals that you're offering with a partner of a CD and a cassette.' People would be, like, 'What, did you make all this stuff just to sell it to us?' So we're conscious and somewhat cognizant of that. I mean, again, people want stuff. They're, like, 'Hey, make us things.' We're just trying to be respectful of the dollar and just, like, 'Hey, what would you like? Would you like merch? We'll make you like some awesome merch. Would you like vinyl? Then we'll get to the vinyl.' I don't know. We're just kind of cautious about that stuff. Maybe it's just our Italian guilt, or my Italian guilt that kicks in when I start to think about the commercialization of it. It just freaks me out sometimes."

2025 will also see DRY KILL LOGIC performing at other major rock festivals, including Rock Fest (Cadott, Wisconsin),Inkcarceration (Mansfield, Ohio) and Aftershock (Sacramento, California).

There are also two special headline performances planned in June — at Monarch in Brooklyn, New York on June 13 and at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey on June 14. These shows will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal sophomore album "The Dead & Dreaming".

Formed in late 1994, DRY KILL LOGIC quickly established themselves as a force in the heavy music scene. Under their initial moniker of HINGE, the band garnered a dedicated fanbase with their aggressive sound and straightforward lyrics. Produced by Eddie Wohl (PRIMER 55, ILL NINO) and Rob Caggiano (ANTHRAX, VOLBEAT, CRADLE OF FILTH),their 2001 debut album "The Darker Side Of Nonsense" was an essential part of the alternative metal landscape, with tracks like "Nightmare" and "Rot" still echoing in the memories of fans worldwide. The band built their live show on worldwide tours and festivals alongside FEAR FACTORY, SLAYER, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SPINESHANK, MASTODON, and many more.

In 2002, the band parted ways with Roadrunner Records and was joined by guitarist Jason Bozzi who took the band's signature sound to the next level. Once again with Wohl and Caggiano at the helm, the band released their sophomore album, "The Dead And Dreaming", on Repossession Records in the U.S. and SPV globally. Seamlessly traversing the lines of metalcore, post-hardcore and alternative metal the band stretched their wings, embracing melody, dynamics and more complex songwriting. Tracks like "Paper Tiger", "200 Years", "Neither Here Nor Missed" and "With Deepest Regrets…" showcases the depth and character of the new lineup, as well as a newfound live ferocity after years of nonstop touring. Co-headline U.S. tours with NONPOINT, DROWNING POOL and HED P.E. followed, along with a slot on the inaugural 2005 Gigantour featuring MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, and many others. The band wound down the album cycle with a run of headline shows in the U.S. and shows supporting DISTURBED and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY.

In 2006, the group was joined by bassist Brendan Kane (100 DEMONS, A THOUSAND FALLING SKIES) and released both their live DVD "The Magellan Complex" and their third album, "Of Vengeance And Violence". Produced by Wohl and Caggiano and mixed by legendary engineer Paul Orofino (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLEEDING THROUGH, AHMAD JAMAL),the band again evolved, pushing the limits of metalcore aggression with songs like "My Dying Heart", "Dead Man's Eyes" and "Boneyard". It was at this time the band found itself as a headline act across Europe, returning twice in the year due to demand. The band also played its first shows in Australia as support for FEAR FACTORY and DEVILDRIVER.

Following a series of challenges within the ever-evolving dynamics of the music industry, the band went on hiatus in 2007. Despite sporadic rumors of a reunion, DRY KILL LOGIC remained silent, with fans wondering if they'd ever see the band return to the stage.

In 2018, the group surprised their fans by releasing "Vices", the ferocious first single from the group in 13 years. Produced by Greg Thomas (END, MISERY SIGNALS, SHAI HULUD),the track was celebrated by fans worldwide as a triumphant return to form. In 2020, the band worked with Thomas and released "Don't See Ghosts", a hauntingly relentless track filled with the group's signature guitar work and pummeling breakdowns.

Image and video courtesy of IFM RAW