DUFF MCKAGAN And SLASH Join Forces On New Charity Single 'I Can Breathe'

December 3, 2024

GIBSON BAND, a revolving collective of musicians who join together to make music and raise funds and awareness for worthy causes, has released a hard-hitting new rock song, "I Can Breathe". The benefit single features rhythm guitars and piano from Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson, with special guests and GUNS N' ROSES members Duff McKagan on lead vocals and lyrics, and Slash on lead guitar and solos.

Gueikian says: "I am grateful for the collaboration from Slash, Duff, and from my friend Serj Tankian's [SYSTEM OF A DOWN] participation with cover artwork. I'm thrilled we are donating all proceeds from the song to a great and relevant cause."

McKagan adds: "It was such a pleasure to work with Cesar and his whole crew on this tune. The musical slant and progressive rock-ness of this huge epic pushed me in a whole new direction. I love a challenge and Cesar killed it! Most importantly, to be of service for mental health issues and awareness is super important to me at this time. Let's rock!"

Slash states: "Cesar and Duff came to me with a really cool piece of music. I loved the riff idea, and Duff's vocal, so I felt right at home on the track."

Gibson Records, McKagan, Slash and Gueikian, will donate 100% proceeds from the sale of "I Can Breathe", in addition to all auction funds raised to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI),through Gibson Gives. NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health resource organization that is dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI's mission is to create a world where all people affected by mental illness live healthy, fulfilling lives supported by a community that cares.

The cover artwork for "I Can Breathe" is based on a large-scale original painting by Tankian titled "They're Coming". The original painting by Serj will be auctioned off alongside a one-of-a-kind Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar which also features the hand-painted artwork as part of Julien's Auctions' forthcoming global auction.

