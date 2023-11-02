  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DUFF MCKAGAN Looks Back On Decision To Attend Seattle University: 'I Was Really Hungry For Knowledge'

November 2, 2023

In a new interview with Australia's The Project, GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan spoke about his decision to attend Seattle University more than two decades ago, majoring in business and finance. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was [something] I did when I got sober. I felt like I was behind; I'd not utilized my 20s to the fullest extent. And so I got into Seattle University. And I thought I could just write them a check to get in, but you can't. And they were, like, 'We need your high school transcripts.' 'High school? I left high school.' So I had to do some jump some hoops at what we call community college here, which is like a junior college. I had to take all the basic math and all this stuff. And I was really hungry for knowledge, so I did really well and I did really well in school and I learned as much as I could. And I was just discovering who I was, who I truly wanted to be. So, being a student and being an athlete and meeting my wife, who's like the best thing that's ever happened to me… But meeting her and having our first daughter, Grace, while I was in college was really all killer."

A high-school dropout, Duff earned his GED before signing up for a handful of classes at Seattle Central Community College, then applying to Seattle University.

McKagan didn't follow a traditional path when deciding to attend college at Seattle Central. He started playing in rock bands while a teenager and landed in the international spotlight as part of the hard rock band GUNS N' ROSES in the late 1980s and early '90s.

"Attending Seattle Central was an awesome experience," Duff said a decade ago. "It taught me a lot about discipline in a great way. Having a college education has also helped my reputation. Ever since, people take me more seriously in my industry, because most people in the music industry do not go to college."

After Seattle Central, Duff attended Seattle University and the composition skills he learned have spawned another career — writing. In addition to producing a regular column for the Seattle Weekly, he has been published in Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Playboy, Gentlemen's Quarterly and also wrote his autobiography, "It's So Easy (And Other Lies)", in 2011.

During his last year of business school, McKagan, who had left GUNS N' ROSES in the late 1990s, formed a new rock supergroup, VELVET REVOLVER, with GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS singer Scott Weiland.

Back in 2011, McKagan started his own wealth management firm for musicians. The company, called Meridian Rock, was headed by McKagan and Andy Bottomley, a British investor. Their goal was to educate rockers about their finances.

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).