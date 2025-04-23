Watch: PAPA ROACH Plays Acoustic Set At Detroit's WRIF Radio Station

On February 28, PAPA ROACH's Jacoby Shaddix (vocalist),Jerry Horton (guitarist) and Anthony "Twan" Esperance (touring guitarist) took part in a "Riff Sessions" acoustic performance at the studios of Detroit's WRIF radio station. You can now watch the set below.

Featured songs:

00:00 - Intro

02:56 - "Even If It Kills Me"

11:04 - "Scars"

17:58 - "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)"

24:34 - "Last Resort"

Last month, PAPA ROACH released a brand-new version of its latest single, "Even If It Kills Me", via the band's own label, New Noize Records/ADA. The group and Joshua Landry again produced "Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)". The original single reached No. 1 at U.S. Rock Radio, marking PAPA ROACH's 13th appearance at the top of the charts.

"Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)" is a fresh take on its heavier counterpart, showcasing the hit song in a new light, with a melodic arrangement and signature vocals delivered by Shaddix.

PAPA ROACH recently completed the European leg of the "Rise Of The Roach" tour. The trek saw PAPA ROACH bring its biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast music catalogue, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the band's iconic breakthrough album "Infest". Special guests for the global tour were WAGE WAR in Europe and will include RISE AGAINST and UNDEROATH in the U.S.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, their most recent, 2022's "Ego Trip", on their own label New Noize Records.