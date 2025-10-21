DUFF MCKAGAN On Playing With IGGY POP: 'He's The Real Deal'

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan has shared a new video on his YouTube channel in which he answered a number of fan-submitted questions. Asked what it was like playing with legendary rocker Iggy Pop, Duff said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I've done it a couple times now, I'm fortunate enough to say, in my lifetime. He is a hero and he is a badass. He's the real deal. And you get in a room with Iggy, you'd better be prepared. And getting to write some music for him on this latest record was super fun. We got to play some shows with him — me and [drummer] Chad [Smith, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS] and [Grammy-winning producer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew] Watt [on guitar] and Jamie [Hince] from THE KILLS [on guitar] and Matt [Clifford] from THE ROLLING STONES [on keyboards]. A really killer band."

Duff added: "Playing with Iggy is… yeah. When you get into rehearsals, you'd better know your shit, and when you get on stage with him in front of an audience, know your shit well enough to be able to let it all go because you're on stage with Iggy and that's not gonna happen very many times in your life."

Three and a half decades ago, McKagan contributed to Pop's "Brick By Brick" album, an experience he later described as "super epic" but marred by the fact that McKagan was still drinking at the time. In 2023, McKagan got a chance to work with Pop again, this time on the album "Every Loser", and he played shows with Iggy in support of the record.

"This time was kind of a redo," Duff explained during a 2024 appearance on the "Rockonteurs" podcast. "And to be able to put together a band for him, and he let us pick the setlist… This is the soundtrack to my life, where do you start?"

Pop later returned the favor by appearing on McKagan's solo album "Lighthouse", released in October 2023.

Starting at just 15, McKagan has been a part of such diverse and influential bands as THE VAINS (1979),THE FASTBACKS (1980),THE LIVING (1982),THE FARTZ (1990),10 MINUTE WARNING (1993) and LOADED (1998),along, of course, with his historic role as founding member of both GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER. In addition to his prolific musical efforts, McKagan is The New York Times best-selling author of 2011's "It's So Easy: And Other Lies" and 2015's "How To Be A Man: (And Other Illusions)", and the co-host (with Susan Holmes McKagan) of the popular "Three Chords & The Truth" radio show, airing in North America on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard (Ch. 38). In addition, "Three Chords & The Truth" airs weekly on stations around the globe, including the U.K.'s Planet Rock, Denmark's myROCK, Finland's Radio Rock, Germany/Switzerland/Austria's Rock Antenne, Iceland and Canada's x977, and Poland's Antyradio.