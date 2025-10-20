Watch: SLIPKNOT's ELOY CASAGRANDE Appears At 2025 Edition Of THE UK DRUM SHOW

Former SEPULTURA and current SLIPKNOT drummer Eloy Casagrande appeared on the main stage at this year's The UK Drum Show on Sunday, October 19 at the ACC Liverpool venue in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below (courtesy of the Fabio Caetano channel on YouTube).

The UK Drum Show is a two-day event, dedicated wholly to the art of drumming and percussion. Whether you are new to drumming, or a well versed professional, The UK Drum Show provides a variety of different experiences, including hearing and learning from some of the most respected artist and educators from around the world, along with trying and buying the very latest drum and percussion innovations from the best brands in the business.

Casagrande was born in Santo André, SP, Brazil on January 29, 1991. From an early age, he showed interest in music and, at the age of seven, he started playing drums, influenced by great names in rock and metal. His dedication soon became evident and he had the happy opportunity to take classes with excellent professionals such as Lenilson Silva, Lauro Lellis, Aquiles Priester and Christiano Rocha.

Still in childhood, Eloy was part of some amateur bands playing cover songs and performing at parties and events. He also participated in numerous frames of the program "Domingão do Faustão" of Rede Globo, having won the frame "Se Vira nos 30" in his first appearance. He also participated in programs from other broadcasters such as Eliana, Gugu Liberato and Adriane Galisteu, among others.

At only 13 years old, Eloy won the "Batuka International Drum Fest", the most relevant drum festival in Brazil, which served as a springboard for his career. In 2005, at the age of 14, he won the prestigious international contest "Modern Drummer's Undiscovered Drummer Contest", held by Modern Drummer magazine. This recognition opened doors for him to establish himself as a young professional drummer.

Before joining SEPULTURA, Eloy played with several renowned bands and artists. At the age of 15, he joined the band of André Matos, former vocalist of ANGRA, with whom he recorded the album "Mentalize" (2009). In addition, Eloy was also part of the groups ACLLA, IAHWEH and 2OIS, with which he recorded albums and made national and international tours.

In 2011, Eloy was part of the metal band GLÓRIA, participating in the recording of the album "Renascido", having experienced an emblematic presentation at the Rock In Rio 2011 festival. At the end of this same year, Eloy was invited to join SEPULTURA, one of the most influential bands in the history of metal. He remained for 13 years in the group, traveling the five continents with an average of 100 shows a year. With SEPULTURA he recorded the albums "The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart" (2013),"Machine Messiah" (2017) and "Quadra" (2020),all widely praised by critics.

In addition to his career with SEPULTURA, Eloy also ventured into other areas, such as the instrumental music project formed by the duo CASAGRANDE & HANYSZ, having released the albums "Hope Refuge" (2021) and "Liminal" (2024). In parallel to the bands, he also taught workshops, masterclasses and classes representing the brands that sponsor him. He held events in South America, North America, Europe and Asia.

In May 2024, Eloy was announced as the new drummer of the American band SLIPKNOT. This new phase in his career represents the recognition of a South American on a global scale, placing him among the great names of the drums on the world stage. He is currently on a world tour with SLIPKNOT, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary.