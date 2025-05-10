Dump Truck Slams Into Iconic Whisky A Go Go Music Venue Ahead Of BOY HITS CAR Concert

A dump truck crashed into the legendary music venue Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, California on Friday (May 9),knocking out power for nearby businesses.

Prior to slamming into the building on the Sunset Strip, the truck — which appeared to be carrying sand — collided with five vehicles and a powerline, according to NBC News. The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m.

As a result of the crash, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff Department closed Sunset Blvd and Clark Street.

"Due to the traffic collision, some power has been affected and power is out to some parts of the area," the LASD shared in an alert at the time. "Crews are currently on scene and working to restore power."

BOY HITS CAR, BAREFOOT IN THE BATHROOM and GEARHEART were scheduled to perform at the Whisky A Go Go Friday night, but the event ended up being cancelled.

Whisky A Go Go opened January 16, 1964 and has been the launching pad for countless bands including LED ZEPPELIN, STEPPENWOLF, VAN HALEN, JOHNNY RIVERS, GUNS N' ROSES, IGGY AND THE STOOGES, LINKIN PARK, MÖTLEY CRÜE and many, many others. In 2006, the all-age venue was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The Whisky played an important role in many musical careers, especially for bands based in Southern California. THE BYRDS, BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD, SMOKESTACK LIGHTNIN' were regulars, and THE DOORS were the house band for a while — until they got fired. Van Morrison's band THEM had a two-week residency in June 1966, with THE DOORS as the opening act. On the last night they all jammed together on "Gloria". Frank Zappa's THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION got their record contract based on a performance at the Whisky. THE TURTLES performed there when their newest (and biggest-selling) single "Happy Together" was becoming a hit, only to lose their new bassist, Chip Douglas (who had arranged the song),to THE MONKEES; guitarist Michael Nesmith invited him to become their producer (he returned to THE TURTLES a year later, to produce them). Neil Diamond also played at the Whisky on occasion. METALLICA bassist Cliff Burton was recruited by the band after they watched him play a show there with his band TRAUMA. CHICAGO was the house band there when Jimi Hendrix saw them and asked them to go on tour and open for him.

To this day, bands vie for the chance to play there and consider themselves fortunate to perform in such hallowed ground.