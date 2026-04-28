DYING FETUS Announces Fall 2026 Tour with SANGUISUGABOGG And CROWBAR

Death metal titans DYING FETUS are set to decimate stages this fall on a crushing co-headline tour with SANGUISUGABOGG. The trek will kick off on September 17 in Philadelphia at Franklin Music Hall and will run through October 24, wrapping up in Richmond at The National. Support for the tour comes from a stacked lineup including CROWBAR, LEFT TO SUFFER and DETERIORATION, with SCORCHING TOMB appearing on select dates.

John Gallagher of DYING FETUS had this to say about the upcoming tour: "Now this is the kind of bill we're talking about — CROWBAR and DETERIORATION are legends in their own right, SANGUISUGABOGG are leading the new breed of extreme metal, and LEFT TO SUFFER are one of the hottest up-and-coming heavyweights. We are bringing all of it to 32 cities this fall, and we're not holding anything back. See you in the pit."

A variety of pre-sales will be available ahead of the general on-sale:

Artist VIP pre-sales begin today at 12 p.m. ET

* Local/venue pre-sales launch today at 2 p.m. ET (where applicable)

* Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 29 at 2 p.m. ET (password: REIGNSUPREME)

* Knotfest.com pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 29 at 2 p.m. ET (password: MAKEITHURT)

* All pre-sales run through Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. local time

General on-sale begins Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

DYING FETUS tour dates with SANGUISUGABOGG, CROWBAR, LEFT TO SUFFER and DETERIORATION:

Sep. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sep. 18 - Baltimore/DC, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

Sep. 19 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Sep. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sep. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia +

Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall +

Sep. 25 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

Sep. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Sep. 27 - Chicago, IL @ HOB Chicago

Sep. 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Sep. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

Oct. 01 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

Oct. 03 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

Oct. 04 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 06 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 08 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Oct. 09 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

Oct. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Oct. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct. 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Oct. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 17 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct. 18 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

Oct. 20 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

Oct. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Oct. 22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 23 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Oct. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

* No CROWBAR

+ with SCORCHING TOMB

Self-reliance and musical integrity are the two principles to which DYING FETUS have always lived by. Formed in 1991, during the height of the death metal explosion, DYING FETUS have matured into one of the premiere extreme death metal/grindcore acts to emerge from the massive global metal underground.

Combining an innovative mix of technical virtuosity and catchy song structures to create the ultimate blend of death metal, hardcore and grind, the band is recognized worldwide as a prime example of songwriting perfection across nine studio albums: "Purification Through Violence" (1996),"Killing On Adrenaline" (1998),"Destroy The Opposition" (2001),"Stop At Nothing" (2003),"War Of Attrition" (2007),"Descend Into Depravity" (2009),"Reign Supreme" (2012)),"Wrong One to Fu*c With" (2017),and their latest album, "Make Them Beg For Death" (2023).

DYING FETUS is:

John Gallagher - Vocals/Guitar

Sean Beasley - Bass

Trey Williams - Drums