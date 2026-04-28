DYING FETUS Announces Fall 2026 Tour with SANGUISUGABOGG And CROWBAR

DYING FETUS Announces Fall 2026 Tour with SANGUISUGABOGG And CROWBARApril 28, 2026
Death metal titans DYING FETUS are set to decimate stages this fall on a crushing co-headline tour with SANGUISUGABOGG. The trek will kick off on September 17 in Philadelphia at Franklin Music Hall and will run through October 24, wrapping up in Richmond at The National. Support for the tour comes from a stacked lineup including CROWBAR, LEFT TO SUFFER and DETERIORATION, with SCORCHING TOMB appearing on select dates.
John Gallagher of DYING FETUS had this to say about the upcoming tour: "Now this is the kind of bill we're talking about — CROWBAR and DETERIORATION are legends in their own right, SANGUISUGABOGG are leading the new breed of extreme metal, and LEFT TO SUFFER are one of the hottest up-and-coming heavyweights. We are bringing all of it to 32 cities this fall, and we're not holding anything back. See you in the pit."
A variety of pre-sales will be available ahead of the general on-sale:
Artist VIP pre-sales begin today at 12 p.m. ET
* Local/venue pre-sales launch today at 2 p.m. ET (where applicable)
* Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 29 at 2 p.m. ET (password: REIGNSUPREME)
* Knotfest.com pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 29 at 2 p.m. ET (password: MAKEITHURT)
* All pre-sales run through Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. local time
General on-sale begins Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.
DYING FETUS tour dates with SANGUISUGABOGG, CROWBAR, LEFT TO SUFFER and DETERIORATION:
Sep. 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sep. 18 - Baltimore/DC, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Sep. 19 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Sep. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sep. 21 - Montreal, QC @ Olympia +
Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall +
Sep. 25 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
Sep. 26 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Sep. 27 - Chicago, IL @ HOB Chicago
Sep. 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Sep. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
Oct. 01 - Denver, CO @ Summit
Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
Oct. 03 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *
Oct. 04 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 05 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 06 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Oct. 08 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
Oct. 09 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
Oct. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Oct. 12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Oct. 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
Oct. 16 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Oct. 17 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Oct. 18 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
Oct. 20 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing
Oct. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Oct. 22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 23 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Oct. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National *
* No CROWBAR
+ with SCORCHING TOMB
Self-reliance and musical integrity are the two principles to which DYING FETUS have always lived by. Formed in 1991, during the height of the death metal explosion, DYING FETUS have matured into one of the premiere extreme death metal/grindcore acts to emerge from the massive global metal underground.
Combining an innovative mix of technical virtuosity and catchy song structures to create the ultimate blend of death metal, hardcore and grind, the band is recognized worldwide as a prime example of songwriting perfection across nine studio albums: "Purification Through Violence" (1996),"Killing On Adrenaline" (1998),"Destroy The Opposition" (2001),"Stop At Nothing" (2003),"War Of Attrition" (2007),"Descend Into Depravity" (2009),"Reign Supreme" (2012)),"Wrong One to Fu*c With" (2017),and their latest album, "Make Them Beg For Death" (2023).
DYING FETUS is:
John Gallagher - Vocals/Guitar
Sean Beasley - Bass
Trey Williams - Drums