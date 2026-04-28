KISS Reveals More 2026 'KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas' Details

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legends KISS have revealed that a second "KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas" will touch down in Vegas this November. The larger-than-life fan experience will return this year following the success of this past November's event, which drew KISS fans from all 50 states and 32 countries. "KISS Kruise: Land-Locked In Vegas" will take place November 13-15 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. This special fan experience is being created in conjunction with co-producers Pophouse, Vibee and Topeka.

Last year, fans came out in droves to enjoy a line-up of exclusive experiences, from Q&A panels with the band to performances from the KISS members themselves. Highlights from the extravaganza included special acoustic and electric sets from the band themselves, which marked their first live appearances together since retiring from touring in 2023.

Attendees were also treated throughout the event to exclusive Q&A sessions with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, as well as longtime manager Doc McGhee — all returning for this year's event. Other panelists included legendary KISS producers Bob Ezrin and Eddie Kramer, Lynn Goldsmith, famed KISS photographer and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans.

Building on these fan-favorite experiences, this year's event will introduce an expanded, immersive "KISSperience," featuring artist panels and Q&As, a KISS look-alike contest, KISS karaoke, "Ask Doc" sessions with McGhee, artist meet-and-greets, late night DJs, and special appearances including renowned KISS photographer Barry Levine, alongside interactive exhibits, a merch store, and a "Future Of KISS" panel.

KISS will return this year with two unmasked shows, featuring Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer set to take the stage rarely seen in such an intimate setting. The weekend will showcase a powerhouse lineup of special guests and performers, including an Ace Frehley all-star tribute with sit-ins from members of KISS and other surprise guests, as well as NIGHT RANGER, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, SLAUGHTER, FASTER PUSSYCAT, KEEL and Chris Jericho's 1980s KISS cover band KUARANTINE. Appearances and performances will also include the ROCK AND ROLL OVER KISS tribute band, radio host Tommy London and School Of Rock.

The celebration will kick off with an official pre-party on November 12, featuring ENUFF Z'NUFF, ACE FREHLEY BAND "Tribute To Ace" performing KISS's "Rock And Roll Over" album and BEASTO BLANCO, the band fronted by long time ALICE COOPER bassist Chuck Garric, setting the stage for a full weekend of music and fan experiences.

This year's "KISS Kruise" celebrates 50 years since KISS's massively popular "Rock And Roll Over" album.

Further programming will be revealed in weeks to come, and fans can expect another jam-packed weekend of exclusive activations, delivering the kind of unique fan-forward experience KISS is so widely recognized for.

Fans can choose from a range of package options, all including access to shows, close-up theater seating, curated KISS gifts and more. A limited set of packages include photos with members of KISS. Tickets are set to go on sale on May 5. There will be a pre-sale specifically for KISS Army VIP members on Thursday, April 30. Those who are not already KISS Army VIP members have until 6 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, April 29 to sign up and gain access to the pre-sale Wednesday morning. Those who attended "KISS Kruise" 2025 and KISS Army members will also have access to tickets prior to the general on sale. For more information on ticketing and sign-up information, visit KISSKruiseVegas.com.

Over the years, KISS had hosted 11 branded "kruises" that have departed from Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans, but for the twelfth installment of the event, KISS announced that the "KISS Army Storms Vegas" event would "transform" into "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" and would be Sin City's Virgin Hotels complex last November. This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka and Vibee, celebrated the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to KISS "unmasked" performances — the band's first live appearances in two years — the weekend included appearances from QUIET RIOT, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, BLACK 'N BLUE, KUARANTINE, School Of Rock and more.

Speaking to the audience at Indy KISS Fan Expo earlier this month, Stanley stated about "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas": "So, the funny thing with the KISS Kruise — a couple of things. When we were first approached with the idea of doing a KISS cruise, when we first heard about it, I went, 'Who is gonna go on a KISS cruise?' And we've had people from 33 countries around the world for every time we went out. So it was amazing. But the crazy part about it is that over the years everybody started doing cruises, so we can't get a ship most of the time. So last year we decided, I said, 'Well, let's do a 'KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas'.' So we did that, and it was really fun. Having the band play was amazing and seeing everybody was great. And that was the first one. We'll do it again this coming year. We'll do it in November. And as good as that one was, this one's gonna be so much better, because we learn as we're going. And this next KISS Kruise in Vegas is gonna be awesome. I mean, we can't wait to play, and we can't wait to have the bands we're gonna have and be with you again. So, pack your bags."

The legendary rockers kicked off the 2025 edition of the "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas" with an outdoor unplugged performance on November 14, 2025 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. At the beginning of the concert, Stanley asked fans in the audience to lift the electric candles which were handed out to everyone prior to the gig in honor of founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, who died in October 2025 at the age of 74. Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer also played an electric "unmasked" show the same weekend, marking the first time KISS had performed together since retiring from touring in December 2023.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."

Ace co-founded KISS with Paul, Gene and Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.