DYLAN GERS, Son Of IRON MAIDEN Guitarist JANICK GERS, Releases New Solo Single 'Talisman'

Dylan Gers, the son of IRON MAIDEN guitarist Janick Gers, returns with "Talisman", a searing, genre-blurring single that dives headfirst into the dark undercurrent of blues folklore and distorted NWOBHM-inspired modern rock. Out Friday, June 27 via independent label Sly-Tone, the track brings thunderous guitars, ritualistic energy, and illusive lyrics. Noah Yorke, the son of RADIOHEAD frontman Thom Yorke, played drums on the song.

Leaning into myth, shadow, and sonic chaos, "Talisman" is both an invocation and an exorcism — gritty, raw, and impossible to pin down. It's a track that doesn't just bend genre — it breaks it wide open.

"This song came from a place that felt almost ancestral with the homage to the devil at the crossroads," says Gers. "It's somewhat about bargaining with your demons, carrying your past like a charm. I wanted it to feel ancient and futuristic at the same time." Visually, Gers complements the release with a striking cover image that mirrors the sound.

Dylan's "Melancholic Madman" EP will be released on July 15. A second single will be available on July 8.

Dylan is not the first offspring of a MAIDEN member to pursue his passion for music. MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson's son Austin has fronted RISE TO REMAIN and AS LIONS, while his other son Griffin is the vocalist of SHVPES. MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's son George is one of the founding guitarists of the band THE RAVEN AGE.

Janick Gers was the lead guitarist of the band WHITE SPIRIT before joining GILLAN, a group formed by then-former DEEP PURPLE vocalist Ian Gillan. After GILLAN disbanded, he played in the group GOGMAGOG (with former IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno and drummer Clive Burr) and with various artists, including Fish of MARILLION. In 1990, he played guitar on Dickinson's first solo album, "Tattooed Millionaire". During the recording of the LP, he was asked to join MAIDEN in place of departing Adrian Smith. He has remained with the band ever since, even after Smith rejoined the band in 1999.

For more information on Dylan, follow him on Instagram.