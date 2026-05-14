EARTHSIDE Releases New Single 'A Dying Star'

Cinematic rock visionaries EARTHSIDE have released a new single, "A Dying Star". The official visualizer for the track can be seen below.

Many of EARTHSIDE's most powerful songs come from an overwhelming feeling brought to life in music — with only the words of a thought-provoking title setting the scene.

Such is the case once more with the instrumental calamity called "A Dying Star". The first taste of music in EARTHSIDE's new era, the track is a bludgeoning journey through the inner cosmos — in all its destruction, disorder, and uncertain promises.

The band states: "'A Dying Star' is yours. With chaotic intensity cranked to the max, 'A Dying Star' bludgeons the senses with the fury of a meteor shower and the heart-wrench of a broken dream."

EARTHSIDE, a group that burned brightly — and burned themselves out under the weight of their ambitions, convictions, and disillusionment — forged "A Dying Star" in a phase of strife and inner turmoil within the group. For the first time, geographically, separate and growing apart, the members were tasked with creating an explosive high-energy live song — with only a drummer and piano player available at the initial writing. The result being an unconventional and chaotic song; different from anything released thus far by the band, but unmistakably EARTHSIDE in every identifying sense.

As time passes, the identities, the dreams, the senses of self that defined us from our earliest memories lose their spark and grow dim. Some burn out brightly — others leave a devouring hole in their wake. For some, there is hope that the bright debris of the previous star can nurture creation once again in its aftermath — but for others, the void is all that remains. Such is the chaotic uncertainty and driving angst of "A Dying Star".

A song of many firsts for the band, its process sent the group out of their typical surroundings and up to beautiful Val-David, in Québec, Canada to write and self-record "A Dying Star" on-location at Luckchild Studio. EARTHSIDE used the stunning natural vista of the Canadian countryside as a mood-setter for their new output alongside a wealth of vintage pedals and percussion at Luckchild to add new stylistic flavors to the mix.

"A Dying Star" marks a return to the core of EARTHSIDE's sound — the unmistakable soul of the music its four members create together as an instrumentally-driven unit—Showcasing the group's spellbinding sense of sonic storytelling with soothing nocturnal atmospheres and crushing, climactic extremes.

Spearheaded by keyboardist Frank Sacramone and his furious piano runs, which collide with Ben Shanbrom's force-of-nature drumming — the outcome is fresh and unexpected.

EARTHSIDE recently announced their debut foray into headlining some key European shows in May/June 2026 to round off the chapter for "Let The Truth Speak".

EARTHSIDE's blend of cinematic post-rock tendencies with worldly collaborators bring a type of live energy that is unique and compelling amidst their peers. EARTHSIDE weaves between an instrumental band and one who is enhanced by visual elements and collaborators, presenting a unique show for all to see.

The band will be supported by cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne across all dates plus local supports.

EARTHSIDE live shows:

May 22 - 229 The Venue - London, UK

May 23 - Glazart - Paris, France

May 24 - Boerderij - Zoetermeer, Netherlands

May 27 - MTC - Cologne, Germany

May 29 - Betty - Hamburg, Germany

May 30 - Stengade - Copenhagen, Denmark

June 01 - Kollektivet Livet - Stockholm, Sweden

June 04 - On The Rocks - Helsinki, Finland

June 05 - Ankea Festival - Tampere, Finland

Ben Shanbrom (drums) says this about the tour: "It's been far too long since EARTHSIDE has toured one of our favorite places in the world and our true home away from home — Europe.

"What was initially our plan for ushering in the new 'Let The Truth Speak' era, unfortunately hit repeated roadblocks due to several difficult circumstances well beyond our control. But by hell or high water, we would not close the second chapter of EARTHSIDE's career without a proper European run, and now we are thrilled to finally meet many of you and reunite with our countless friends on the continent. Expect a show-stopping set, brand new music, and some very exciting surprises. Don't miss it! We'll see you out there."

EARTHSIDE is:

Drums - Benjamin Shanbrom

Keyboards - Frank Sacramone

Guitars - Jamie Van Dyck

Bass - Ryan Griffin

Photo credit: Justin Borucki