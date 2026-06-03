SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN On Online 'Haters': I Envision Them 'Miserable In Their Own Lives, Because That's Why They Have To Spew Hatred'

In a new interview with 80s_Metal_Headz, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan was asked to name something that people sometimes misunderstand about him. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A lot of people, and I say a lot of people, a few people, and it's mainly the haters, think I'm this guy that is all ego. Listen, we're in a business of egos. It's without a doubt. That's what drives us, wanting to be the best, and sometimes we think we're the best, some guys more than others, some people more than others. But some people, like I'll see comments online, it's, like, 'Oh, it's his ego.' I hear about my ego all the time, and I'm, like, 'That's really interesting.' People that I am a complete stranger to are saying my ego is getting in my way. [Laughs] And I'm, like, 'Okay.'"

Asked how he personally deals with the online haters, Rachel said: "Yeah, it's easy to do that, the anonymity of just firing off on a message board. That's really easy… I kind of envision haters miserable in their own lives, because that's why they have to spew hatred. Because people that are happy in their life don't do that. They're supportive, they're empathetic. Haters aren't like that. But the funniest thing is I think about haters, and I've talked to other friends in bands that go through the same thing, it's almost like we read the comments for sport, because it's funny to us. We laugh at a lot of the stuff. And I always think of these people just miserable when they get up, so the first thing they do is go on message boards and spew all their shit. And on their lunch break they're on their phone spewing their shit to their co-workers or their friends. They're spewing their shit. They get home, they spew their shit. They go to bed miserable and they wake up miserable the next day. Me, I go to bed in SKID ROW and I wake up and I'm in motherfucking SKID ROW. So I could give a shit about the haters, or couldn't give a shit about the haters. It's kind of funny, and in a weird way it's kind of healthy. Because you see other people start ganging up on 'em, and I'm, like, 'Oh man, dude, I would've held that thought in if I were you.' Because SKID ROW fans sometimes, they get hardcore, and then I'm, like, 'Ooh, he shouldn't have said that.'"

Bolan added: "It's really easy to be nice. It really is really fucking easy to be nice."

Rachel will release his debut solo album, "Gargoyle Of The Garden State", on June 12 via earMUSIC. The LP, which will be made available under the BOLAN banner, was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who previously worked on SKID ROW's 2022 album "The Gang's All Here", and it will feature guest appearances by Rachel's SKID ROW bandmates Dave "Snake" Sabo (guitar),Scotti Hill (guitar) and Rob Hammersmith (drums),along with Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR),Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Danko Jones, Steve Conte (NEW YORK DOLLS) and Damon Johnson (BROTHER CANE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD).

According to a press release, "Gargoyle Of The Garden State" is "a bold, deeply personal debut rooted in the grit, attitude, and storytelling spirit of his New Jersey upbringing."Musically, the album delivers hook-driven, anthemic songs that fuse punk energy with melodic sensibility, wrapped in swagger and raw edge what early listeners have already called "quintessentially New Jersey." Among its standout moments is a surprising cover of OASIS's "Rock And Roll Star", reimagined through Bolan's distinctive lens.

Expanding beyond his role as a bassist, Bolan performs the majority of instruments, shaping the record from the ground up. Drawing on influences from Britpop and glam to punk rock and new wave, the album represents a lifetime in music.

SKID ROW is currently looking for a new singer following the departure of Erik Grönwall in March 2024.

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux (courtesy of earMUSIC)