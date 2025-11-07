EDENBRIDGE Shares Music Video For 'Where The Wild Things Are' From Upcoming 'Set The Dark On Fire' Album

Austrian symphonic metallers EDENBRIDGE will release their twelfth studio album, "Set The Dark On Fire", on January 16, 2026 through Steamhammer/SPV as a CD digipak, 2LP gatefold and digitally. The official music video for the LP's second single, "Where The Wild Things Are", can be seen below.

"Where The Wild Things Are" conveys an Irish/Celtic atmosphere in its melodies and instrumentation. The song's content addresses the earth as a living being, manifested in the primal feminine power of the character Aleen.

EDENBRIDGE singer Sabine Edelsbacher comments: "Aleen embodies a true connection with the elements and thus with the natural power of the earth. Routine is not her thing. She lives a seductive vitality that is unparalleled. May more and more people recognize and express this power within themselves."

With "Set The Dark On Fire", EDENBRIDGE explores new soundscapes without abandoning their tried-and-tested trademarks. This is primarily due to a significantly heavier basic sound, which harmonizes perfectly with the lyrical and visual direction of the Austrian quintet featuring Edelsbacher and composer/guitarist/keyboardist Arne "Lanvall" Stockhammer.

The songs are characterized by harmonic and structural diversity. Powerful riffs and expansive guitar solos meet opulent, symphonic orchestral arrangements and unusual string instruments rarely used in metal, such as the dulcimer, swarmandal, monochord, and electric sitar. Edelsbacher's warm, distinctive timbre lends the compositions a high level of recognition.

The opener "The Ghostship Diaries" captivates with its multi-layered chorus and a heavy, doomy finale. The ballad "Bonded By The Light" unfolds cinematic grandeur and would also shine as the title track for a certain British secret agent. "Lighthouse", including the intro "Divine Dawn Reveal", exudes a flair, while the pounding mid-tempo track "Our Place Among The Stars" surprises with a gospel-like finale. The album's centerpiece is the 13-minute, four-part long track "Spark Of The Everflame", which impressively summarizes the entire spectrum of the EDENBRIDGE sound.

The debut single, "Cosmic Embrace", captivates with its enormous hit count and skillfully ramps up the tempo in its orchestral middle section. The accompanying video, which can be seen below, captivates with impressive imagery: The labyrinth symbolizes the path to inner contemplation. The energy gathered thereby culminates in blazing fire — a metaphor for transformation and the uplifting connection with solar energy. Image and sound merge into an emotional wave that deeply touches the listener/viewer.

"Set The Dark On Fire" track listing:

01. The Ghostship Diaries

02. Cosmic Embrace

03. Where The Wild Things Are

04. Tears Of The Prophets

05. Our Place Among The Stars

06. Set The Dark On Fire

07. Bonded By The Light

08. Divine Dawn Reveal

09. Lighthouse

10. Spark Of The Everflame - Let Time Begin

- Spark Of The Everflame - The Winding Road To Evermore

- Spark Of The Everflame - Per Aspera Ad Astra

- Spark Of The Everflame - Where It Ends, Is Where It Starts