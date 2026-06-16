EDGUY Announces First Concert In A Decade

German melodic metallers EDGUY have announced their first live performance in a decade. The band will play a hometown concert in Fulda on June 25, 2027. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. CET via Eventim.

In a social media post announcing the gig, EDGUY wrote: "Some stories deserve a final chapter. Let's write ours together."

Back in March 2025, EDGUY frontman Tobias Sammet, who has been focusing on his long-running AVANTASIA project for the past decade, was asked by Metal Hammer magazine when EDGUY was coming back. He responded: "Good question. I have no idea, really. It's not that I don't care; that's a misconception. The truth is we got together as 14-year-old kids. Nobody could sing, nobody could play an instrument, nobody could write songs… and we developed, side by side, at the same pace. But at a certain point we were going in different directions. Everyone has a different work ethic and a different approach to how things should be done, and people started to argue. After a while, 90% of the energy was going into trying to find compromises, and that's not easy, especially if you're the one who does really everything. With AVANTASIA, I can produce an album in two months. With EDGUY, in two months we haven't even agreed what key the first song should be in. We still get along, but everybody has found different ways to make their living. The book is not shut yet. God knows what's going to happen or when, but it won't be soon. I wouldn't mind singing those songs onstage again, but right now I don't miss it enough to bear the stomachache I had going to the rehearsal room every day."

Asked if he thinks EDGUY "helped the power metal genre survive", Tobias responded: "Helped? We made the genre survive. [Laughs] We were one of the first bands there when it was getting back on the map, but there were others. HELLOWEEN were always there, and GAMMA RAY and STRATOVARIUS. Then, of course, there was the third wave like DRAGONFORCE, and it was getting bigger. But when I started playing music, I'd never heard the term 'power metal'. Heavy metal was powerful by nature. I never sat racking my brains about, 'Is our record power metal, or hard rock, or hard metal, or Hollywood metal, even?' It's music, and you either like it or not. But if it helps the industry to market your music, let them call it whatever they want."

In February 1992, a bunch of German kids set out from the middle of nowhere and founded a band that would conquer the hearts of a whole new generation of fans around the globe. Today, nearly three and a half decades later, EDGUY founding members Tobias Sammet and the two guitarists Jens Ludwig and Dirk Sauer, as well as Tobias "Eggi" Exxel (bass) and Felix Bohnke (drums),who joined the band 30 years ago, can look back at their hugely successful career to shows in more than 40 countries, countless tours in Asia, Australia and America, ten studio albums and Top 10 chart entries from all over the world.

To celebrate their 25th anniversary in 2017, EDGUY released the 2-CD/DVD-package "Monuments" via Nuclear Blast. The set included brand new material, their best tracks of the first 25 years, and old rarities that had never been published before. In addition, the DVD included an entire show from EDGUY's "Hellfire Club" tour in 2004 as well as the complete collection of the band's video clips. The limited edition included an extensive coffee-table book containing material from throughout the entire history of EDGUY.

EDGUY's last album of new original material, "Space Police - Defenders Of The Crown", came out in April 2014 via Nuclear Blast.