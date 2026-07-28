ELECTRIC CALLBOY Turns Nostalgic Boy Band Love Ballad Into Most Unexpected Single Yet With 'The Way You Are'

Love songs come in many forms, but only ELECTRIC CALLBOY could turn one into this. Today, the band releases their newest single "The Way You Are", one of the most surprising tracks from their upcoming album "Tanzneid", arriving next week on August 7. What begins as an irresistibly catchy late-'90s-inspired boy band love ballad quickly transforms into one of the heaviest songs ELECTRIC CALLBOY have ever written. Blending soaring pop melodies with crushing deathcore brutality, "The Way You Are" is a fearless celebration of musical extremes, proving once again that no one blurs genre boundaries quite like ELECTRIC CALLBOY.

The accompanying music video starts as a nostalgic late-'90s boy band fantasy before taking a gruesome turn into a blood-soaked nightmare. Romantic, disturbing and unmistakably ELECTRIC CALLBOY.

ELECTRIC CALLBOY comments: "'The Way You Are' started with a pretty simple idea: what if the sweetest late-'90s boy band love ballad suddenly turned into one of the heaviest songs we've ever written? We loved playing with that contrast, both musically and visually. The result is probably one of the most unexpected songs we've ever released, and definitely one of our favorites on 'Tanzneid'."

ELECTRIC CALLBOY will release "Tanzneid" next week on August 7, 2026, featuring fan favorites "Hypercharged", "Let The Good Times Roll", "Revery", "Still Waiting", "Tanzneid", "Elevator Operator", "Ratatata" and "The Way You Are". The celebrations kick off with the official album release party at Berlin's Huxley's Neue Welt, featuring an Electric Bassboy DJ set, before continuing at Escalation Fest 2026, where the band will perform the new album live for the very first time. Fans can also expect the Loveboat, a full-size Tekkno Train, special guests and a huge celebration at Berlin's Wuhlheide.

As part of the world of "Tanzneid", the global scavenger hunt enters its final chapter. The mysterious Pink Boxes continue appearing in cities and at unexpected locations around the world, each containing exclusive rewards. Hidden inside the very last boxes are the remaining golden tickets, granting the lucky winners and a guest complimentary access to ELECTRIC CALLBOY headline shows worldwide for life. Every discovered box can be registered on the interactive world of "Tanzneid" map, allowing fans everywhere to follow the hunt in real time as it reaches its spectacular finale.

With "Tanzneid" just around the corner, all eyes are on Escalation Fest, where ELECTRIC CALLBOY will celebrate the album release alongside PALEFACE SWISS, THE RASMUS, ALESTORM, HEAVYSAURUS and THE HARDKISS. From there, the "Tanzneid" world tour continues across Japan, Australia and Europe.

Picture by Christian Ripkens