SILVERSTEIN And STORY OF THE YEAR Announce Second Leg Of 'Camp Screamo' Tour For November/December 2026

SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR have announced the second leg of the "Camp Screamo Tour", with support from STAND ATLANTIC and FOOTBALLHEAD.

Kicking off on November 16 in Seattle, the second leg of the tour sees the bands hitting cities across the country including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baltimore, and New York City, before concluding in Boston on December 13.

Artist pre-sale begins today at 12 p.m. EST, with venue presales starting today at 2 p.m. ET. Knotfest and Blabbermouth pre-sales will begin July 29 at 2 p.m. ET before general onsale July 31 at 10 a.m. local.

SILVERSTEIN frontman Shane Told shares: "'Camp Screamo' is back!!! We've been having such a blast with our friends in story of the year that we had to run it back for another round this November/December, this time hitting all the great cities we missed!

"Expect the hits, a few deep cuts, and the biggest production we've ever brought on tour! Joining SILVERSTEIN and STORY OF THE YEAR are STAND ATLANTIC and FOOTBALLHEAD — two bands I absolutely love and couldn't be more excited to have with us.

"Consider this your official invitation to 'Camp Screamo'. No permission slips needed, but space is limited so make sure you get your tickets (and VIP) now!"

"Camp Screamo 2 Tour" dates

Nov. 16 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Nov. 17 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 18 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Nov. 19 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Nov. 21 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 24 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Nov. 25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Nov. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 29 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Dec. 01 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Dec. 02 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

Dec. 04 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Dec. 05 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Dec. 08 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Dec. 09 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Dec. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Dec. 12 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Dec. 13 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

SILVERSTEIN is coming off of one of the biggest and most exciting years of the band's career so far; SILVERSTEIN commemorated its silver anniversary in 2025 with their ambitious 16-song double LP "Antibloom" / "Pink Moon" and worldwide "25 Years Of Noise" tour — which sold a career high of nearly 110,000 tickets. Both albums were conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story — one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands SILVERSTEIN's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. "Antibloom" was honored with a nomination for "Metal/Hard Album Of The Year" at the 2026 Juno Awards.

In February, STORY OF THE YEAR released its seventh, critically acclaimed studio album, "A.R.S.O.N.", via Sharptone, earning praise from outlets including Alternative Press, New Noise Magazine, NPR, SPIN, "The Travis Mills Show", The Aquarian, Brooklyn Vegan and many more. The record finds the band leaning into the friction between chaos and control, destruction and renewal, transforming raw catharsis into something sharply intentional. Standing for "All Rage, Still Only Numb," the album channels their heaviest material to date into themes of anxiety, emotional turbulence, and the weight of the struggles we carry. Blending their signature post-hardcore edge with polished, modern production and subtle nods to their earlier sound, "A.R.S.O.N." proves that STORY OF THE YEAR are here to last as they show up even more refined, focused, and as uncompromising as ever.