EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER To 'Reunite' Using Modern Technology

Sole surviving EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER member Carl Palmer, in association with the estates of his bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, has announced the "Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer" tour. Launching on Friday November 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the trek will actually "reunite" ELP live on stage through modern technology.

After exploring the idea of a hologram tour in detail, Palmer — with the estates of Emerson and Lake — opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg on massive video walls alongside Carl (and his band) playing live on stage. The voice and instrumentation of Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Emerson will be mixed with Palmer's onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again. Paul McCartney's duet with John Lennon at the end of his recent "Got Back" tour is a good idea of what ELP fans can expect from this show.

Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER's enormous musical legacy.

"About five years ago I explored the idea of trying to reunite the band using digital holograms," said Carl. "We saw a few shows of other artists but it did not seem like an honest approach. Then we realized the film we made of ELP's sold-out run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed. We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance that brings back the magic of ELP."

After establishing themselves in bands such as THE NICE, KING CRIMSON and THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ELP was formed in early 1970 as one of rock's first (and biggest) supergroups. With record sales of over 50 million and decades of sold-out tours through the 1970s and again in the 1990s, EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER has remained one of the best-selling classic rock bands of all time. The group's complete recorded catalog, now under the direction and distribution of BMG Music, continues to be a steady force on the international music scene.

The tour will coincide with the new BMG box set of classic ELP hit singles pressed on vinyl with reproductions of the original picture sleeves.

The trek is being launched with the full approval of the Emerson and Lake estates, as well as the various managers who have represented the members of the band.

"Welcome Back My Friends - The Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer" will start in the U.S. during the fall of 2022 and eventually play all over the world where ELP toured throughout its career.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, September 9.

Confirmed tour dates so far:

Nov. 18 - 2300 Arena - Philadelphia PA

Nov. 20 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Nov. 22 - Shea Center - Wayne, NJ

Nov. 23 - Patchogue Theater - Patchogue, NY

Nov. 25 - Town Hall - New York, NY

Nov. 26 - College St. Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Nov. 27 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston MA

Dec. 01 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles. IL

Dec. 02 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines IL

Dec. 03 - The Goodyear Theatre - Akron, OH