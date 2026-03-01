See Pro-Shot Video Of BEHEMOTH's Entire Bangkok Concert During 2026 'Chant Of The Eastern Lands' Tour

Professionally filmed video of BEHEMOTH's February 15 concert at Mr.FOX Live House in Bangkok, Thailand has been uploaded to the venue's official YouTube channel and can be seen below. The show was part of the Polish extreme metallers' "Chant Of The Eastern Lands" 2026 tour.

The setlist for the Bangkok concert was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. The Shadow Elite

02. Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

03. Thy Becoming Eternal

04. Conquer All

05. The Shit Ov God

06. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

07. Cursed Angel Of Doom

08. Nomen Barbarvm

09. Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel

10. Bartzabel

11. Ov Fire And The Void

12. The Return Of Darkness And Evil (BATHORY cover)

13. Decade Of Therion

14. Chant For Eschaton 2000

15. O Father O Satan O Sun!

Last month BEHEMOTH canceled the band's scheduled performance on March 3 in Bangalore, India, citing credible threats from religious Christian groups and concerns over safety, legal consequences and security. BEHEMOTH was slated to stop by India as part of the "Chant Of The Eastern Lands" tour. The band was set to take the stage alongside metallers NIDHOGG at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru, with BEHEMOTH's India return presented by SkillBox and their festival and gig series BigHorn.

BEHEMOTH announced the decision to call off the show on social media, confirming that the gig in India would not go ahead. The Bengaluru date marked the third cancelation on the run, following the abrupt scrapping of shows in Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey, on February 11 and 12, 2026, due to similar complaints.

Back in February 2021, BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski was convicted for offending religious feelings by a court in Warsaw. The charges stemmed from an image the Polish musician posted on social media showing a foot stamping on a picture of the Virgin Mary. At the time, Darski was ordered to pay a fine of 15,000 złoty (approximately $4,000) and court costs of almost 3,500 zloty (approximately $942). Darski later contested the judgement and the case was eventually dismissed.

This wasn't the first time Nergal had encountered legal problems in Poland related to his social media activities. Back in January 2018, it was announced that Nergal was being formally charged by Polish authorities in a case involving BEHEMOTH's "Republic Of The Unfaithful" tour artwork and merchandise, which was said to be "insulting" to the national coat of arms of Poland, a stylized white eagle with a golden beak and talons, and wearing a golden crown, in a red shield. Seven years earlier, Nergal was acquitted in Poland on charges he insulted religious sentiment when he called the Catholic Church "the most murderous cult on the planet" during the band's September 2007 performance in Gdynia and tore up a copy of the Bible, calling it "a book of lies."