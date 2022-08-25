ENSLAVED Unveils New Single 'Kingdom' Alongside Concept Video

ENSLAVED has released a stunning new track titled "Kingdom" alongside an evocative concept video. The unorthodox Norwegians have found themselves at an intersection of sorts, where the momentum of living time rushes forward at an ever-increasing pace, imperceptibly modulated by the primeval echoes of eons past.

Ivar Bjørnson stated: "'Kingdom' — a tribute to the endurance of ideas and the people that carry them forward through hardship and fatigue, for the benefit of us all. Musically, it is a tribute to the riff and the rite: to the Teutonic thrash kings, to space rock, to the ambient pioneers of the '70s.

"With this we ask you to join us on this coming trek. Thanks for listening!"

Never faltering, ENSLAVED continues to exist as one of the most original and dependable components in our scene's indestructible backbone. Possessing the reputation as one of the most riveting live acts around, they never fail to offer us talent of the highest caliber, always doing justice to their signature black/progressive sound.

ENSLAVED was formed in 1991 by Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson, releasing their first demo, "Yggdrasill", in the summer of 1992, their legendary mini-album "Hordanes Land" coming out in 1993, and with their debut full-length, "Vikingligr Veldi", arriving in the spring of 1994.

ENSLAVED in 2022 is in stellar form — a band at its most existentialist and self-conscious, proud Bergeners bearing the torch of their hometown’s extraordinary musical history. Their most recent material, their 2021 EP "Caravans To The Outer Worlds", showed ENSLAVED at their most unleashed and thought-through — a lethal combination unfurling a potential that's easily rekindling the furor of their early works while dancing gracefully through their most ambitious, most haunting and most musical tunes yet.

ENSLAVED is:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitar

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve "Ice Dale" Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums