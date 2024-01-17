ENTER SHIKARI Collaborates With FEVER 333's JASON BUTLER On New Single 'Losing My Grip'

ENTER SHIKARI and FEVER 333 lead singer Jason Butler have shared their new collaborative single "Losing My Grip".

"Losing My Grip" marks the first new music from ENTER SHIKARI in 2024, following the band's biggest year to date which included the release of their first-ever U.K. No. 1 album "A Kiss For The Whole World" and the announcement of a huge world tour. They closed their 2023 with live runs through Europe and Australia, and will begin their biggest ever U.K. headline tour later this month.

Linking up with longtime friend and upcoming tourmate Butler for "Losing My Grip" is a characteristically inquisitive and probing single that beats its chest and locks eyes with a world spinning out of control. It again showcases the collaborative talents of a band that in the last year alone have worked on singles with AViVA, Cody Frost, WARGASM and YOU ME AT SIX.

Talking about their new single, lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: "We've known Jason for years now and have toured much of the world together. I think we always thought that it'd be great to collaborate on something when the right opportunity surfaced. This track certainly felt right. It required a thoughtful intensity, which Jason provides effortlessly in whatever he sets his mind to.

"We can't wait to take FEVER 333 out on our U.K. and Europe tour, it's been too long since we shared a stage together.

"'Losing My Grip' oscillates between two of our favorite and foundational genre influences; drum and bass and hardcore punk. Lyrically, it's about the immense power that our species now wields, and the pressure and weight that that adds to our lives. We're the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we're only too willing. 'Losing My Grip' is about the fight to stay sane whilst living in a deeply and dangerously flawed system."

Butler adds: "I've always been a fan of ENTER SHIKARI. Yes, them as a band, but moreover, them as people. Yes, what they do, but even more so how they do it. They are an entity in their own lane and I'm honored to have had an opportunity to swerve in it for a second and very excited to be rockin' with them on this upcoming tour. WE ARE GODS."

ENTER SHIKARI will be continuing its world tour in Europe this February and March. The band's U.K. tour is a groundbreaking tour during which £1 from every ticket sale will be donated to the Music Venue Trust in support of grassroots venues.

Photo credit: Paul Harries (courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR)