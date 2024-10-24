EPICA Collaborates With Dutch Amusement Park Efteling On New Single 'The Ghost In Me (Danse Macabre)'

Dutch symphonic metal titans EPICA have unleashed their eeriest creation yet, the spine-chilling music video for "The Ghost In Me (Danse Macabre)" , a haunting track that lures listeners into a world where shadows dance and the afterlife whispers. This song is a unique collaboration with Europe's second-most visited theme park, Netherlands's magical De Efteling, and their much-anticipated new attraction, Danse Macabre.

Drenched in ghostly imagery, the video mirrors the unsettling thrill of De Efteling's new ride, which opens its gates on October 31, right in time for this Halloween season. Ever since their childhood, every member of EPICA has loved this theme park that welcomes over five million visitors per year. Therefore, this collaboration was a true match made in the otherworld.

Submerge yourself now in the music video which was filmed right inside and in front of the new attraction — and as if this wasn't already exciting enough, the band even received their very own "EPICA gravestone" that you can spot, if you look closely.

EPICA's keyboard player Coen Janssen comments: "Every kid in the Netherlands knows how magical De Efteling is, and working this closely with the most beautiful theme park in the world surely is a dream come true!

"As a young boy, I immediately got captivated by the 'Danse Macabre' by Saint-Saëns as a soundtrack for their haunted house 'Spookslot'. So when De Efteling announced their new plans for the ghostly attraction 'Danse Macabre', all pieces of the puzzle fell into place immediately: Why not combine our symphonic side with the 'scary' side of metal and do our version of this epic classical piece?!?

"We are so happy that De Efteling trusted our vision and gave their full support, providing us with the new ride's storyline, so we could write lyrics fitting the fantastic narrative and even adding a new chapter!"

"The Ghost In Me (Danse Macabre)" lures fans into a darkly enchanting dance with the dead in the YouTube video below and will also appear on all streaming platforms soon, when more of EPICA's next chapter will be unveiled.

The song has already made its live debut at the band's monumental "Symphonic Synergy" shows in Amsterdam this September, and fans in Mexico City will have the chance to be the next to hear it live at two shows in December that EPICA will perform exclusively with a full orchestra and choir.

In a recent interview with Spain's Mariskal Rock, EPICA singer Simone Simons spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the follow-up to 2021's "Omega" album. She said: "I think that there should be a single by the end of the summer-ish. That's that's our plan. And the album should be released [in] 2025.

"I just wrote with Mark [Jansen, guitar] and Rob [Van Der Loo, bass] also yesterday that I'm so happy with the songs, I'm so proud how everything turned out and it's gonna be another amazing EPICA album.

"We added a couple of new elements, but also went back to the roots, the old EPICA," she continued. "And yeah, I just can't wait for people to hear this.

"I loved 'Omega' and we toured so much with 'Omega' and had wonderful experiences, but then when you reach the end of a touring cycle, you start to get itchy and feel, 'Okay, now it's time to do the new album. Can we do it as good or maybe even better than the last album?' That's always the thing we strive for, ways to renew ourselves a little bit. And we feel a very strong spiritual connection also that it's our ninth album. So there's gonna be themes around the symbolic meaning of nine, the number nine."

Elaborating on the musical direction of EPICA's next album, Simone said: "The songs are heavy. There's a beautiful ballad, a very cinematic song, very uptempo, very doomy, melancholic and amazing, amazing power riffs. It's the most epic EPICA, I think, so far. Yeah, I think so. I mean, I'm feeling it. I'm very happy with it. I'm proud of it. And they are going to start recording the orchestra now next week. They're flying to Prague; that's where we record the orchestra. And I will be recording my final vocals as well."

In November 2022, EPICA released "The Alchemy Project" through Atomic Fire Records. The EP was co-written and performed with diverse guests ranging from extremists like FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, Niilo Sevänen (INSOMNIUM) and Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK) along with melodic masters like Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT),keyboard legend Phil Lanzon (URIAH HEEP) and Roel Van Helden (POWERWOLF) to a once-in-a-lifetime song with Simons, Charlotte Wessels and Myrkur.

Just one day after the release of its anniversary reissues "We Still Take You With Us" and "Live At Paradiso", EPICA celebrated 20 years of existence live in September 2022 at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, the same place where they played their first show (supporting ANATHEMA) back in 2002.

EPICA was formed by Jansen after leaving AFTER FOREVER in 2002, and the band quickly gained attention outside their home country, taking big steps towards becoming the leading symphonic metal superpower they have long proven to be. After their ambitious debut "The Phantom Agony" (2002) and the surprisingly eclectic sophomore work "Consign To Oblivion" (2005),the road took them to new heights via their first concept masterpiece "The Divine Conspiracy" (2007) and their global breakthrough "Design Your Universe" (2009). 2012's opus "Requiem For The Indifferent", 2014's bedazzling "The Quantum Enigma" and "The Holographic Principle" (2016),cemented their reputation as not only one of the hardest-working metal bands in the business but also as one of the best. With "Omega", the final part of the metaphysical trilogy they began with "The Quantum Enigma", they reclaimed the throne without so much as the blink of an eye, amassing three million-plus streams during the first week of the album's release.