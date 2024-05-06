EPICA's SIMONE SIMONS To Release Debut Solo Album

EPICA singer Simone Simons will release her debut solo album, "Vermillion", on August 23. The LP's first single, "Aeterna", which was co-written by Dutch songwriter, singer, musician and record producer Arjen Lucassen (AYREON),will make its online debut on Tuesday, May 7 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. (noon) EDT.

Earlier today, Simone took to her social media to share a teaser for the "Aeterna" music video, and she wrote in an accompanying message: "May 7th everything will turn RED. At 18.00 CEST my first single AETERNA will go live.

"@ayreon_official and I created some masterful melodies for you! We will go live on Instagram tomorrow at 18.30 to hang with you all and let you in on all the details of my solo album."

For more than 20 years, ever since she was a teenager, Simone has been spearheading the world of female fronted metal. As a lead singer, icon, and role model for a whole generation of female metalheads, the EPICA lead singer remains one of the most prominent key figures in all things metal. After eight albums and countless global tours with her band, Simons finally found the time to release her first solo album, "Vermillion", showcasing her many different influences ranging from prog rock to film scores to metal to electronic elements.

Simone chose not to rush her solo project, opting instead to thoughtfully consider how she wanted to present herself. Enter stage right Arjen Lucassen. Her musical partner and longtime collaborator is no stranger to her soaring operatic voice. And while many would use their solo effort as a radical, even provocative departure from everything they stood for, Simone remains true to her love for epic melodies, huge choruses and monumental, intelligent music.

"Vermillion" track listing:

01. Aeterna

02. In Love We Rust

03. Cradle To The Grave (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

04. Fight Or Flight

05. Weight Of My World

06. Vermillion Dreams

07. The Core

08. Dystopia

09. R.E.D.

10. Dark Night Of The Soul

This past March, Simone told Mexico's Summa Inferno that EPICA's follow-up to 2021's "Omega" album will likely be released in 2025.

"I love the songs so far that we've written," Simone said. "There's more [songs that have been written] than fit on the album. So it's gonna be cool. And we won't tour that much this year. So we are focusing on the EPICA album and the 'Symphonic Synergy' shows [where EPICA will play alongside an orchestra], which is a lot of work."

In November 2022, EPICA released "The Alchemy Project" through Atomic Fire Records. The EP was co-written and performed with diverse guests ranging from extremists like FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, Niilo Sevänen (INSOMNIUM) and Björn "Speed" Strid (SOILWORK) along with melodic masters like Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT),keyboard legend Phil Lanzon (URIAH HEEP) and Roel Van Helden (POWERWOLF) to a once-in-a-lifetime song with Simons, Charlotte Wessels and Myrkur.

Just one day after the release of its anniversary reissues "We Still Take You With Us" and "Live At Paradiso", EPICA celebrated 20 years of existence live in September 2022 at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands, the same place where they played their first show (supporting ANATHEMA) back in 2002.

EPICA was formed by guitarist/vocalist Mark Jansen after leaving AFTER FOREVER in 2002, and the band quickly gained attention outside their home country, taking big steps towards becoming the leading symphonic metal superpower they have long proven to be. After their ambitious debut "The Phantom Agony" (2002) and the surprisingly eclectic sophomore work "Consign To Oblivion" (2005),the road took them to new heights via their first concept masterpiece "The Divine Conspiracy" (2007) and their global breakthrough "Design Your Universe" (2009). 2012's opus "Requiem For The Indifferent", 2014's bedazzling "The Quantum Enigma" and "The Holographic Principle" (2016),cemented their reputation as not only one of the hardest-working metal bands in the business but also as one of the best. With "Omega", the final part of the metaphysical trilogy they began with "The Quantum Enigma", they reclaimed the throne without so much as the blink of an eye, amassing three million-plus streams during the first week of the album's release.