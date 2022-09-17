ERIK GRÖNWALL 'Loves' Being The New Singer Of SKID ROW: I 'Feel So Privileged'

SKID ROW vocalist Erik Grönwall, who joined the band earlier this year as the replacement for ZP Theart, spoke to Australia's May The Rock Be With You about how his March 2021 acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis changed his perspective on his music career. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think a lot of my values got — it didn't change that much when I got sick, but they intensified in many ways.

"Something that has always been with me, I guess, is the fact that I really value waking up every day being able to do what I want with my time.

"I did this for a lot of years without making any money. If I was in it for the money, I wouldn't be here doing this now," he revealed.

"I was telling Scotti [Hill, SKID ROW guitarist] and Rob [Hammersmith, SKID ROW drummer] one morning when we had breakfast. I was, like, 'It's so weird because I'm out here having a good time, and then I get home and I realize, 'Oh, I can send an invoice.'' [Laughs] It doesn't really feel like you're out working; it feels like you're just out doing what you love. And then you realize, 'Oh, I actually make money now doing this.' And it's just mindblowing and it just makes me feel so privileged to be here as the lead singer.

"So that value, that thing of doing this just because I love it, just because it makes me so happy, that has always been with me throughout my career," Erik noted.

"We all have bad days. All jobs come with bad days. But that's why I just keep going, because I love it. It's my passion."

SKID ROW's new studio album, "The Gang's All Here", will arrive on October 14 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Grönwall, who auditioned for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life", joined SKID ROW in January. Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February before being officially given the boot.

Grönwall was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. with whom he recorded four studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020) — before exiting the group in October 2020.

In September 2021, Grönwall announced that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant. "Some anonymous wonderful human being somewhere in the world donated his/her blood cells so that I could get a second chance at life," he told Headbangers Lifestyle in January. "Sometimes I can just get tears in my eyes when I think about it. It's so beautiful that one person who is not connected to me in any way wanted to do that for me. He/she doesn't know that the blood cells were for me. It's completely anonymous."

In September 2021, Grönwall released his cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.