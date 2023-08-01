  • facebook
ESP Guitars Expands Into New U.S. Headquarters

August 1, 2023

ESP Guitars, the respected global manufacturer of guitar and bass instruments and U.S. distributor for acclaimed brands that include Takamine Guitars and ENGL Amplification, has moved into their new U.S. headquarters. ESP's new U.S. offices, showroom, service, distribution, and warehouse space is located at 5433 West San Fernando Road, Los Angeles, CA, 90039. The new location is adjacent to the city's well-known Griffith Park area.

"ESP had been in our previous location in North Hollywood for over 20 years," says Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company. "While it served us well, ESP has grown tremendously during that time frame, expanding our product line and adding distributed brands. Our new facility has almost three times the warehouse space of the old HQ, and offers a much more effective, expanded layout for our business offices, product showroom and more."

All ESP business staff, including sales, marketing, customer service, human resources, accounting, product development, and manufacturing coordination are now located at the new headquarters. Additionally, the company's shipping and receiving teams are able to take advantage of the greatly expanded warehouse space, which houses the company's extensive inventory of ESP and Takamine instruments.

The manufacturing facility for the company's ESP USA Series instruments will remain at its current location in North Hollywood, California, but is also expanding its footprint by an additional 50%.

Founded in 1975, the ESP Guitar Company is a leading global manufacturer of quality musical instruments. ESP brands include ESP Custom Shop, ESP Original Series, ESP/LTD Signature Series, ESP USA, ESP E-II, and LTD. Musicians who play ESP comprise some of the most well-known and influential artists in rock music history, including James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett (METALLICA),George Lynch (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB),Ron Wood (THE ROLLING STONES),Glenn Tipton (JUDAS PRIEST),Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT),Stephen Carpenter (DEFTONES),Richard Z (RAMMSTEIN),Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS),and many others.

