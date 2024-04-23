EVANESCENCE Announces October 2024 Canadian Tour With HALESTORM

Grammy Award-winning rock band EVANESCENCE will embark on its first headline tour across Canada in 15 years this fall. Produced by Live Nation Canada, the trek kicks off on October 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, hitting cities nationwide before wrapping on October 29 in London, Ontario. EVANESCENCE will be joined by special guests, post-grunge/metal rockers HALESTORM across all stops. Alternative sister trio THE WARNING will open all shows.

Delivering a number of dynamic rock hits over the last two decades, EVANESCENCE recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its landmark debut album, "Fallen", originally released in 2003. They recognized the milestone with a special anniversary edition of the smash album, which spawned gigantic rock hits like "Bring Me To Life", "Going Under" and "My Immortal", kickstarting a thriving career they're still carrying out today.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. local time, and additional presales running throughout the week. The general onsale will begin Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time on livenation.com. Limited VIP packages will be available that include viewing EVANESCENCE's soundcheck, exclusive merchandise items, early entry and more.

Tour dates:

October 15 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

October 16 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

October 18 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

October 20 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

October 22 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

October 25 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

October 26 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

October 28 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

October 29 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

To date, EVANESCENCE has released a total of five studio albums, including the multi-platinum "The Open Door" (2004) and "Evanescence" (2011),both of which topped the Billboard 200. In 2021, the band thrilled fans with their first album of new material in a decade, "The Bitter Truth". Now 20 years on, EVANESCENCE continues to scale new heights. Featuring a lineup of Amy Lee (vocals, keyboards),Tim McCord (guitar/bass),Will Hunt (drums),Troy McLawhorn (guitars) and Emma Anzai (bass, backing vocals),the band continues to travel the globe, staging some of the most successful shows of their career, having just wrapped a run of sold-out shows in Latin America, including Allianz Parque, a soccer stadium in Sāo Paulo, Brasil, which was the biggest headline show of EVANESCENCE's career to date, drawing 40,000 fans.