EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE: 'I Will Proudly Be Voting For KAMALA HARRIS For President Of The United States'

October 29, 2024

EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Republican Donald Trump for president.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 29),Amy shared a video message on Instagram in which she said: "I'm Amy Lee, and I will proudly be voting for Kamala Harris for president of the United States.

"There's so much at stake this year, from reproductive rights to responsible gun legislation we desperately need, to democracy itself. Our right to have a voice in this place. We need an advocate, someone who will listen to us and represent us with honor and integrity.

"I believe Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will help take our country forward.

"Vote. Voting is a privilege we can't take for granted. Use your voice. Use it for something good."

Last month, EVANESCENCE was among the musicians who performed at the "Musicians For Kamala" national livestream musical event produced by top music and entertainment industry professionals in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign and the Harris Victory Fund.

Back in 2020, Lee opened up about her political views for the first time, explaining that she couldn't "stand by" and keep her mouth shut while her "country's freedom is taken away." He decision to speak out was apparently prompted by the GOP-controlled Senate's vote to acquit then-U.S. president Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment without calling witnesses.

She wrote at the time: "I do not accept lying, cheating or bullying from my government… Accepting this abuse says it's okay for our leaders to lie to us, cheat on us, make decisions without our input, and silence us when we try to speak up. This isn't about your policies or beliefs, it's about our freedom."

Lee added: "I will never bow down to a dictator."

Dozens of other A-list musicians have voiced support for Harris, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Eminem and John Legend. Trump has garnered several musician co-signs for his presidential campaign, with Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, STAIND's Aaron Lewis and former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley being outspoken supporters of his candidacy.

