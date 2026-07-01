EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE On Women In Metal: 'The Rock And Metal Sisterhood Is Amazing Because It's An Ever-Growing Group'

In a new interview with The Mistress Carrie Podcast, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee spoke about the bond between women in heavy music, saying it's "really cool" to see "the rock and metal sisterhood" constantly growing. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We [EVANESCENCE] had... I forget which chart — I guess it was the Active Rock or whatever, we had the Number One slot. And THE PRETTY RECKLESS had Number Two. And, I was like, 'How badass is that?' Like, absolutely ruling it. Women on top. It's really cool.

"I need the women in my life," Amy explained. "I love the sisterhood, and the rock and metal sisterhood is amazing because it's an ever-growing group. It really is. But we all support and push each other, because we want there to be more open-mindedness and inclusivity in general and all of those things. We all also have a really high standard. If you're gonna make it that far, it can't be about being a woman. That's not gonna get you there. It's gotta be you're really hardworking and talented. Like they say in New York, the proof is in the puddin', right? So you just gotta bring it. That's the way to make it work."

Lee also discussed EVANESCENCE's recently launched tour in support of the "Sanctuary" album, which came out on June 5. Amy said: "This tour has been such a cool moment and statement for that exact thing, women supporting women, women in heavy music. We've got the NOVA TWINS and SPIRITBOX on this tour with us. We'll have Poppy and the NOVA TWINS, and then also K.Flay [who features on EVANESCENCE's 'Fight Like A Girl' single] on the next couple [of runs]. So we're doing 'Fight Like A Girl' every night and having all the girls get up on one song, and it is just the most... It's just the sweetest moment. It really is.

"How cool is it, too, to show the support?" Lee added. "Because I really feel like one of the tools that used to be used in not-so-distant history to keep us down was always sort of show and joke about this idea that we're all fighting each other behind the scenes, that there can only be one and catfights and that whole ridiculous 'we're just gonna try to tear each other down' thing, which is just not how it is. And the more, I think, women see that that's not how it is, the more accepted they can imagine that they will be when they get here."

EVANESCENCE kicked off its 2026 North American tour on June 11 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The North American trek will run through an August 2 show in Clarkson, Michigan. A European tour will follow from early September through early October, after which EVANESCENCE will return to the U.S. for a special one-off gig at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on October 26. Special guests SPIRITBOX and NOVA TWINS are opening on the North American portion of the tour, and special guest Poppy will support on the Europe shows, with NOVA TWINS opening outside the U.K. K.Flay will open the U.K. shows. K.Flay will also support EVANESCENCE for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert.

EVANESCENCE has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 from every ticket sold will support organizations providing humanitarian aid and medical relief to those in need around the world.

"Sanctuary" is available as a digital album, standard CD, deluxe CD and limited-edition box set. A double vinyl of the album will be released on September 4. The deluxe CD is exclusive to the EVANESCENCE store and includes a Blu-ray that contains a "Live In São Paulo" concert, documentary from EVANESCENCE's 2023 South America tour and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the "Who Will You Follow" video. The deluxe vinyl is also a webstore exclusive.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler (courtesy of Mercenary Publicity)