IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON On His Three Children: 'For Half Of Their Life I Was Not There Because I Was On Tour'

Late last month, IRON MAIDEN singer and honorary RAF Group Captain Bruce Dickinson took a break from the band's world tour to meet with members of the military community at the RAF Odiham base in Hampshire, United Kingdom. The visit came ahead of the annual national event on Saturday, June 27 which aims to celebrate the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving personnel to Service families, veterans and cadets.

Asked in an interview with Pad Wives Unfiltered to name something about the touring lifestyle that people romanticize that is actually really hard, Bruce said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I have three grown-up kids now who mercifully have all ended up as fantastic individuals. And I would love to say it was all down to me, but for half of their life I was not there because I was on tour. And part of me will always regret that, but it's a price you pay for doing... And my kids, we're closer now than we ever were. And so that would be my — I think my biggest regret is the dislocation that you get from what most people perceive to be a normal life. Although having a normal life, I'm not sure what that involves anymore. I'm not sure that you're any better off having a normal life because that's full of so many uncertainties. At least in the military, if you have a problem, generally somebody's always got your back."

Dickinson married his third wife, French fitness instructor Leana Dolci, in the fall of 2023.

The 67-year-old singer and Leana split their time between Paris and his home in London.

Bruce's second wife, Patrice "Paddy" Bowden was found dead in May 2020 at the home they once shared in Chiswick, West London, following a "tragic accident." London Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating and shared three children: Austin, Griffin, and Kia. They tied the knot following Bruce's split from first wife Erica "Jane" Barnett.

At the time of Paddy's death, Bruce said in a statement: "This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident.

"Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won't be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Dickinson is believed to have split from Bowden privately in 2018, although their breakup wasn't made public until November 2019.

Twelve years ago, Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck.

The singer got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later covered his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?"

Photo credit: John McMurtrie